Phillies Injury Report: Brandon Marsh Undergoes Knee Procedure

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Injury Report: Brandon Marsh Undergoes Knee Procedure

The Philadelphia Phillies will be down a key piece of their club when position players report for Spring Training on February 19. OF Brandon Marsh underwent a knee procedure and will not start Spring Training on time, the team announced on Friday. 

Christ, the season hasn’t even started and the Fightins are already dealing with injuries!

According to President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski, the injury came about recently and was the result of “loose cartilage” in Marsh’s knee. The arthroscopic procedure will keep the wild haired Marsh on the sideline for 3-4 weeks, but on pace for Opening Day. 

The Good news: the injury doesn’t appear to be anything serious and will allow for other players such as Johan Rojas to get increased Spring Training reps. The bad news: knee injuries tend to flare up every now and then. Marsh spent time on the injured list last season with a knee bruise after he pulled an Aaron Rowand trying to make a catch. The Phillies already lack depth in the outfield and any further exacerbation of the injury could prove problematic. 

 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
