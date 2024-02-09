Phillies Injury Report: Brandon Marsh Undergoes Knee Procedure

The Philadelphia Phillies will be down a key piece of their club when position players report for Spring Training on February 19. OF Brandon Marsh underwent a knee procedure and will not start Spring Training on time, the team announced on Friday.
Phillies OF Brandon Marsh underwent successful left knee arthroscopic debridement surgery with Dr. Steven Cohen in Philadelphia this morning. It is anticipated that he will return to playing at 3 to 4 weeks and be ready to play by opening day.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 9, 2024
Christ, the season hasn’t even started and the Fightins are already dealing with injuries!
According to President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski, the injury came about recently and was the result of “loose cartilage” in Marsh’s knee. The arthroscopic procedure will keep the wild haired Marsh on the sideline for 3-4 weeks, but on pace for Opening Day.
The Good news: the injury doesn’t appear to be anything serious and will allow for other players such as Johan Rojas to get increased Spring Training reps. The bad news: knee injuries tend to flare up every now and then. Marsh spent time on the injured list last season with a knee bruise after he pulled an Aaron Rowand trying to make a catch. The Phillies already lack depth in the outfield and any further exacerbation of the injury could prove problematic.