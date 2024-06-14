Phillies

Phillies Injury Updates: The Latest on Marsh, Turner, and Realmuto

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Injury Updates: The Latest on Marsh, Turner, and Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies have been besieged by a series of injuries as of late. The top team in the National League is currently without three starters in Brandon Marsh, Trea Turner, and JT Realmuto. But don’t fret, the Phillies are likely getting some good news on the injury front in the near future.

Here’s the latest Phillies injury updates including the status of Marsh, Turner, and Realmuto.

Brandon Marsh

Outfielder Brandon Marsh is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime this week, according to manager Rob Thomson. He has been out of the lineup since suffering a mild hamstring strain in the Phillies’ June 2 contest against St. Louis. Marsh spent time with Triple-A Lehigh Valley while the big club was in London and continues to complete “all non-game baseball activities.” He will move his rehab to Double-A Reading where he will begin playing in rehab games for the Fightin Phils.

Marsh went 3-for-5 with a run scored in his first rehab game with Double-A Reading. He will be back in the lineup for the Fightin’ Phils on Friday evening in Baseballtown.

Barring any setbacks, Marsh is expected to return to the lineup when the Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on July 17.

 

Trea Turner

Shortstop Trea Turner continues to rehab from a hamstring injury suffered against the Pittsburgh Pirates in May. Turner scored from second on a passed ball and injured his hamstring while sliding into home plate. The former All-Star was expected to miss up to six-weeks with the injury and was eyeing a mid-June return. Turner traveled with the Phillies to London and continued his rehab with the club including additional batting and fielding practice, as well as running on an auxiliary practice field at London Stadium. He’s continued his running program in Boston and Baltimore. There’s a growing belief that Turner will NOT go on a rehab assignment and will return to the Phillies’ lineup.

 

JT Realmuto

Realmuto underwent successful meniscus surgery earlier this week in Philadelphia. The #BCIB is expected to miss about a month recovering from the arthroscopic procedure on his knee. The 33-year-old backstop is slashing .261/.309/.411 with seven homers, 20 RBI through 50-games this season.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
