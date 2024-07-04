Phillies

Phillies Manager Rob Thomson: The Case For Cristopher Sanchez Making The All Star Team

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
There are just a couple weeks until the best players in MLB take part in the All Star Game. One of those players who should be under consideration is Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez.

Following the Phillies 10-2 loss to the Cubs on the 4th of July, Phillies Manager Rob Thomson would make his case why Sanchez should make the MLB All Star Team:

Cristopher Sanchez was named NL Pitcher for the month for June and has looked good with a 6-5 record and 2.69 ERA in 17 starts.

While three Phillies infielders have been named All-Stars, the pitchers have not been selected and there are more than a few Phillies starters and relievers who’ve pitched well enough to earn the honors.

The Phillies return to game action tomorrow night when they begin weekend series against the Atlanta Braves from Truist Park.

Topics  
