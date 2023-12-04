Phillies

Phillies News: Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extension and Coaching Staff Changes

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a one-year contract extension with manager Rob Thomson, the team announced on Monday. The contract extension will run through the 2025 MLB season. Additionally, the Phillies have hired Dustin Lind and Rafael Pena to serve as assistant hitting coaches at the Major League level.

Thomson, 60, will begin his second full season as the Phillies manager in 2024. The longtime bench boss of Joe Girardi, Thomson took over for Girardi 51-games into the 2022 MLB regular season. Under Thomson’s tutelage, the 2022 Phillies made a remarkable run going 65-46 down the stretch and making the MLB Postseason as the final NL Wild Card team. Phillies management removed the interim tag prior to the MLB Postseason. Thomson’s 2022 Phillies would go on to win the National League Pennant before falling to the Houston Astros in six games in the 2022 World Series. 

The 2023 Phillies followed in the footsteps of the prior seasons’ club, going 90-72 during the 2023 MLB regular season, and earning back-to-back postseason berths as an NL Wild Card team. Unlike the 2022 Fightins, the 2023 Phillies were unable to close out the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, ultimately losing in seven games. Topper’s overall record as the Phils’ skipper is 155-118 with two postseason appearances. 

The Phillies will begin their quest for a third straight postseason appearance in February when pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training. The Phillies open the Grapefruit League season on March 1 in a split-squad against Miami and Detroit, respectively. The 2024 MLB regular season begins March 28 at 3:05 PM against Atlanta from Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
