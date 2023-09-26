Phillies Minor League Report: Lehigh Valley IronPigs Named 2023 MiLB Attendance Champions

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A Affiliate, led all of MiLB in total attendance and average attendance during the 2023 season.
The team officially wrapped up the 2023 Minor League Baseball season as attendance champions, leading the entirety of the minors in total attendance: 567,322 fans.
They also led in average attendance at almost 8,000 fans per game.
This is the first time since 2012 the IronPigs led MiLB in both categories. The team returns to the top spot in MiLB for attendance for the third time overall, having led the minors in both average and total attendance in 2011 and 2012 and leading in average attendance in 2010.
The IronPigs were established in 2008 and since then, the team has never finished lower than eighth in MiLB in total or average attendance. In 12 out of their 15 seasons, they’ve managed to put up top-5 numbers. That’s quite a lot of consistency for the fans.
“We want to thank our sponsors, community partners, employees and our fans for their fantastic support over 15 seasons,” said President and General Manager, Kurt Landes. “To lead all of Minor League Baseball in attendance in our 15th season is an incredible testament that we’re so very proud of our community and Bacon USA.”
The IronPigs fell just three games short of Durham for a playoff berth, winding up second in the East division. Of the 20 teams in the league, they had the second-best second half.
Overall this season, they went 80-66 – a mark better than 15/19 teams in the International League and 7/10 of the teams that play in the Pacific Coast League.
The IronPigs kick off the 2024 season on Friday, March 29th, hosting the Worcester WooSox (Boston) at Coca-Cola Park. They will seek to once again claim the crown starting then.