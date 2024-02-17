Phillies

Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration Decision Announced, Whit Merrifield Joins the Fightins, and More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration Decision Announced, Whit Merrifield Joins the Fightins, and More!

It was a good day for Philadelphia Phillies’ infielder Alec Bohm. The 27-year-old won his arbitration case against the club and will make $4 million for the 2024 season. The Phillies were seeking $3.4 million before an arbitrator ruled in Bohm’s favor. MLB insiders are hinting that a contract extension could be in the near future for Bohm.

Bohm slashed .274/.327/.437 with 20 homers, 97 RBI, and a .765 OPS in 145 regular season games for the Phillies. He made a modest $748,000 last season. Bohm is set to become a free agent following the 2026 MLB season.

Phillies Sign Veteran Whit Merrifield

Friday was a busy day for the Phillies. In addition to the Bohm arbitration decision, the Phillies also shelled out $8 million for 35-year-old veteran INF/OF Whit Merrifield. A jack of all trades, Merrifield spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and represented the Jays in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Merrifield batted .272 with 11 homers, 67 RBI, 27 doubles, and 26 stolen bases in 2023. A versatile player, Merrifield played 84 games at second and 81 games in right field for Toronto in 2023.

Charlie Manuel Returns to Clearwater

Former Phils skipper Charlie Manuel made his triumphant return to Spring Training six months after suffering a serious stroke. Manuel hinted at his arrival earlier in Clearwater on Thursday and the Phillies confirmed it. It’s fantastic to see Charlie back doing what he loves to do after his stroke. Hittin’ season is right around the corner!

 

