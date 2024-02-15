Phillies

Phillies News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report, New Uniforms, and Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The mitts were poppin’ on Wednesday morning in Central Florida. Philadelphia Phillies pitchers and catchers reported for the first official workout of 2024 MLB Spring Training at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. All the usual suspects were there and ready to move on from a disappointing end of the 2023 MLB season.

Ah, baseball is back!

Here’s a look at the news and notes from Clearwater including notes from Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson’s first press conference, uniforms news, and Zack Wheeler talks a contract extension.

Pitchers and Catchers Report

Manager Rob Thomson met with the media following the first work out of the Spring season and addressed some of the Fightins’ offseason developments. Topper mentioned OF Brandon Marsh was recovering well from a recent arthroscopic knee procedure and he’s confident Marsh will be ready for 2024 MLB Opening Day. Still, the Marsh injury has increased the competition for the Phillies’ fourth outfielder spot.

Thomson reiterated his comfort with a starting rotation that features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker, and Cristopher Sanchez. He also echoed the front office’s sentiment about top prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry. There’s a hope the duo takes the next steps towards during the spring.

Nike & Fanatics Have Butchered the Phillies Uniforms

Nike and Fanatics have taken over MLB’s uniform contract with the latter apparently making the uniforms for on-field play. The results have been disastrous. From shrunk down nameplates, poor material, and changes to the jersey fronts, the Nike/Fanatic uniform debut is anything but good. Players hate it and fans are voicing their displeasure at a record pace.

Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension

Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler enters Spring Training on the final year of a 5-year/$118 million contract signed before the 2020 MLB season. Wheeler will make an affordable $23.5MM for the season. The 33-year-old righty is looking to make a “bit more” and the Phillies brass are trying to make it happen.

There’s increasing belief that Wheeler and the Phillies will come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. The former Cy Young candidate is also open to continuing negotiations into the season. Wheeler is reportedly looking to make around $40MM a year with his next contract.

