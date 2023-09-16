Phillies

Phillies News: Charlie Manuel Suffers a Stroke, Team Announces

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure in Florida on Saturday. Manuel was attended to immediately and the blood clot removed, according to the team press release.

Manuel managed the Phillies from 2005 – 2013 leading the team to five consecutive NL East division titles, two NL pennants, and a World Championship. In all, Manuel led the Phillies to 1,416 wins in his nearly nine seasons. Manuel was inducted to the Phillies Wall of Fame.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
