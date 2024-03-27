Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain

The eagerly anticipated Atlanta Braves–Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day matchup has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather, the team announced on Wednesday.

The game will now shift to Friday, March 29 at 3:05 PM. Fans attending the game on Friday should brace for a blustery afternoon with sustained winds of around 19-MPH and a high temperature of 56-degrees. Atlanta will send noted fan hater Spencer Strider to the mound against the Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler. Festivities will begin shortly before 3:00 PM/EDT.