Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain

 

The eagerly anticipated Atlanta BravesPhiladelphia Phillies Opening Day matchup has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather, the team announced on Wednesday.

The game will now shift to Friday, March 29 at 3:05 PM. Fans attending the game on Friday should brace for a blustery afternoon with sustained winds of around 19-MPH and a high temperature of 56-degrees. Atlanta will send noted fan hater Spencer Strider to the mound against the Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler. Festivities will begin shortly before 3:00 PM/EDT.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
