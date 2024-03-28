Phillies Opening Day Roster is Set

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced their Opening Day roster ahead of Friday’s 2024 Opening Day matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

There’s nothing earth shattering about the roster, it’s exactly how everyone thought it would play out especially with the recent roster moves. Here’s how it breaks down position by position:

2024 Phillies Opening Day Roster

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto & Garrett Stubbs

First Baseman: Bryce Harper

Second Baseman: Bryson Stott

Shortstop: Trea Turner

Third Baseman: Alec Bohm

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, and Johan Rojas

Designated Hitter: Kyle Schwarber

Bench: Whit Merrifield and Edmundo Sosa

Starting Pitchers: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Spencer Turnbull, and Cristopher Sanchez

Bullpen: Jose Alvarado, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz, Gregory Soto, and Matt Straham

Pitchers to the Injured List

Two notable names omitted from the Phillies Opening Day roster are pitcher’s Orion Kerkering and Taijuan Walker. Both will start the season on the injured list. Kerkering has been sidelined most of Spring while battling an illness. Walker was recently shutdown with shoulder issues.