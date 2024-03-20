Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Option Four Players to Triple-A as Spring Training Comes to a Close

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Option Four Players to Triple-A as Spring Training Comes to a Close Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies made a series of roster moves on Tuesday as 2024 Spring Training winds to a close. The Phils optioned the following players to Triple-A Lehigh Valley:

  • RHP Kolby Allard
  • RHP Max Castillo
  • INF Rodolfo Castro
  • 1B/DH Darick Hall

Hall has spent the better part of the past two seasons with the Phillies but has struggled this spring thus forcing the move to Triple-A. He’s batting .080 with a homer and RBI in 25 at-bats this Grapefruit League season. Hall’s high point in the Big League’s came in 2022 when he batted .250 and hit nine homers. The 28-year-old will be able to see pitching everyday with the IronPigs to stay ready for a potential return to the big club.

Allard finds himself in a similar situation to Hall.

A former first-round pick of the Atlanta Braves, Allard signed with the Phillies prior to Spring Training as a reclamation project. He’s been limited this spring going 1–0 with a 3.18 ERA, six strikeouts, and a 1.76 WHIP in three games. Allard will give the Phillies depth at the minor league level and a move to Triple-A will allow him to pitch more regularly.

Additional Roster Moves

In addition to the four players optioned to Triple-A, the Phillies assigned three additional players to minor league camp.

  • RHP Austin Brice
  • C Cody Roberts
  • RHP Ricardo Pinto

More roster moves will be coming. The Phillies roster must be set to 26-men prior to next Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Atlanta Braves.

Twitter Facebook Instagram

