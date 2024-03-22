Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Weston Wilson Optioned, Scott Kingery Sent to Minor League Camp as Phillies Trim Roster

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
And then there were 35.

The Philadelphia Phillies made a series of roster moves on Friday as the club trims down the roster ahead of the 2024 MLB regular season.

In a move of note, the Phillies optioned INF/OF Weston Wilson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 29-year-old batted .241 with one homer and six RBI’s in 29 Grapefruit League at-bats. The versatile Wilson will see regular at-bats with IronPigs and is a candidate to return to the Big League’s as an injury replacement.

Other Roster Moves

In addition to Wilson, the Phillies reassigned the following players to minor league camp:

  • RHP David Buchanan
  • C Cam Gallagher
  • C Aramis Garcia
  • OF Jordan Luplow
  • INF/OF Scott Kingery
  • OF David Dahl (not to be confused with Omar Dall)
  • OF Cal Stevenson

 

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
