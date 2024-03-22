Phillies Roster Moves: Weston Wilson Optioned, Scott Kingery Sent to Minor League Camp as Phillies Trim Roster

And then there were 35.
The Philadelphia Phillies made a series of roster moves on Friday as the club trims down the roster ahead of the 2024 MLB regular season.
In a move of note, the Phillies optioned INF/OF Weston Wilson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 29-year-old batted .241 with one homer and six RBI’s in 29 Grapefruit League at-bats. The versatile Wilson will see regular at-bats with IronPigs and is a candidate to return to the Big League’s as an injury replacement.
Prior to today’s game, the Phillies made the following roster moves:
INF/OF Weston Wilson was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA).
RHP David Buchanan, C’s Cam Gallagher & Aramis Garcia and OF Jordan Luplow were reassigned to minor league camp.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2024
In addition to Wilson, the Phillies reassigned the following players to minor league camp:
Following today’s game, the Phillies made the following roster moves:
INF/OF Scott Kingery and OF’s David Dahl & Cal Stevenson were reassigned to minor league camp.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2024
