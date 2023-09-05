Phillies Roster New: Trea Turner Lands on the Paternity List 9-Months After Signing with the Phillies

Well, we know how Trea Turner celebrated his signing with the Philadelphia Phillies! Sly dog! The club announced Turner has been placed on the paternity list before Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres. OF Weston Wilson has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to join the Phillies roster. Turner is expected to return to the Phillies lineup on Friday at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
#Phillies placed Trea Turner on the paternity list today, nine months after… https://t.co/bWpI6BPJY2
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 5, 2023
Turner struggled for the better part of the 2023 regular season until Phillies fans, at the urging of SportsRadio 94 WIP, gave him standing ovation on August 4. Since the ovation, Turner is hitting .362 with 12 HR, 33 RBI, and a 1.162 OPS. He’s become Mr. Clutch for the Phillies down the stretch. He’s clutch in the bedroom too.
Turner and his wife are expecting their second child, another boy.
Trea Turner announces on Instagram that he and his wife are expecting a second boy. pic.twitter.com/hx0SvHnpH3
— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) March 24, 2023
