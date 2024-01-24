Phillies

Phillies Roster News: Phillies Sign LHP Kolby Allard

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies Roster News: Phillies Sign LHP Kolby Allard

 

The Philadelphia Phillies have added a left-handed pitcher via free agency, the team has announced. The Phils have signed LHP Kolby Allard to a one-year deal and added him to the 40-man roster.

What? Were you expecting someone else?

The 26-year-old was drafted N0. 14 overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of San Clemente High School in San Clemente, CA. Allard, who was considered one of the top pitchers in Atlanta’s system, made his Major League debut a little over three years later. The lefty was traded by Atlanta to Texas in 2019 and back to Atlanta in 2022.

In slightly over three-years of MLB service time, Allard has compiled a 9-24 record with a 6.10 ERA, 204 strikeouts, and a 1.43 WHIP. Allard has been hampered by injuries throughout his career including back and oblique issues.

He will reportedly receive $1MM plus incentives if he makes the Big League club and $375K if he is sent to the minors. Allard still has one minor league option available and is in no way a lock to make the Phillies’ Big League roster.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Phillies Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees Announced including Scott Kingery

Phillies Spring Training: Phillies Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees Announced including Scott Kingery

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 19 2024
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Phillies Pitchers and Catchers to Report on Valentine’s Day
Phillies Pitchers and Catchers to Report on Valentine’s Day
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 17 2024
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Four including Ranger Suarez. Exchange Salary Figures with Alec Bohm.
Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Four including Ranger Suarez. Exchange Salary Figures with Alec Bohm.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 11 2024
Phillies
Report: Zack Wheeler Contract Extension a Priority for the Phillies
Report: Zack Wheeler Contract Extension a Priority for the Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 24 2023
News
Phillies Offseason: Keeping Up To Date On Minor League Signings And Departures
Phillies Offseason: Keeping Up To Date On Minor League Signings And Departures
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 22 2023
Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Make Yamamoto A Contract Offer
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Make Yamamoto A Contract Offer
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 20 2023
Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Meeting With Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Meeting With Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 14 2023
Go to top button