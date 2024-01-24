Phillies Roster News: Phillies Sign LHP Kolby Allard

The Philadelphia Phillies have added a left-handed pitcher via free agency, the team has announced. The Phils have signed LHP Kolby Allard to a one-year deal and added him to the 40-man roster.
The Phillies have agreed to terms on a contract for the 2024 season with LHP Kolby Allard.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 23, 2024
What? Were you expecting someone else?
The 26-year-old was drafted N0. 14 overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of San Clemente High School in San Clemente, CA. Allard, who was considered one of the top pitchers in Atlanta’s system, made his Major League debut a little over three years later. The lefty was traded by Atlanta to Texas in 2019 and back to Atlanta in 2022.
In slightly over three-years of MLB service time, Allard has compiled a 9-24 record with a 6.10 ERA, 204 strikeouts, and a 1.43 WHIP. Allard has been hampered by injuries throughout his career including back and oblique issues.
He will reportedly receive $1MM plus incentives if he makes the Big League club and $375K if he is sent to the minors. Allard still has one minor league option available and is in no way a lock to make the Phillies’ Big League roster.