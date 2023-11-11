Phillies

Phillies Rumors: Phillies NOT Interested in Trading Nick Castellanos…

 

Remember that “Phillies are willing to move on from Nick Castellanos” rumor from just yesterday. Well, in the immortal words of Sunshine Scooter: “Not so fast, my friends!” A day after news broke that the Phils were “reportedly interested” in moving on from All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos, cold water has been thrown on that rumor and he’s still an integral part of the team. 

Whew. Okay, then. 

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Thursday that the Phillies could move on from Castellanos and the franchise was frustrated with his streakiness. ESPN’s Buster Olney refuted the Feinsand story in a tweet on Friday afternoon adding the Phillies consider him a valuable part of the team. The Phils also value his production, according to the tweet from Olney. 

Did the Phillies kick the tires on moving Castellanos and everyone laughed or did Feinsand get some bad info and the Phillies are now trying to change the narrative? The true answer is likely, yes to both of those equations. This feels like the Phillies were upset about the rumor and called on Olney to throw some shade at a fellow scribe. Either way, Castellanos is still in the Phillies plans (for now) and the sports media world can focus on the Phillies trying to add Mike Trout via trade. 

 

