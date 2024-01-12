Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Four including Ranger Suarez. Exchange Salary Figures with Alec Bohm.

The Philadelphia Phillies have avoided arbitration and agreed to one-year contracts with four players –pitchers Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto, and Ranger Suarez and infielder Edmundo Sosa— the team announced on Thursday evening. The deadline for Major League clubs to avoid arbitration was Thursday at 8 PM/Eastern.
The Phillies have agreed to one-year contracts and avoided arbitration with pitchers Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto and Ranger Suárez and infielder Edmundo Sosa. The club will exchange salary arbitration figures with infielder Alec Bohm.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 12, 2024
Despite exchanging salary figures, the Phillies and infielder Alec Bohm did not come to an agreement prior to the deadline. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the club and Bohm will have until January 29 to come to a contract agreement or both sides will be forced to meet with an arbitrator. Bohm is expected to receive a contract in the range of $4.3 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ projections.
The Phillies did not disclose the salary figures for the signed players; however, the following salary figures have been reported: