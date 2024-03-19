Phillies Set to Face Old Friend Spencer Strider on Opening Day 2024

Opening Day 2024 should be one heck of a pitching matchup when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.
Earlier this week the Phillies announced righty Zack Wheeler will take the mound for his first ever Opening Day start. Wheeler’s start ends a six-game Opening Day start streak held by Aaron Nola, who will start Game 2 of the three-game set against Atlanta. Wheeler went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last regular season and followed up with another tremendous postseason performance.
On the other side, the Braves will be sending Spencer Strider to the Citizens Bank Park mound to start Game 1. Strider’s last appearance in Philadelphia came in NLDS Game 4 last October. The diminutive hurler took the “L” and allowed three runs, all earned, in Atlanta’s 3-1 loss to the Phillies.
For those who’ve forgotten…
Spencer Strider will start Opening Day at The Bank next Thursdaypic.twitter.com/Mqi79U9aRA
— Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) March 19, 2024
