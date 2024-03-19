Phillies

Phillies Set to Face Old Friend Spencer Strider on Opening Day 2024

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Opening Day 2024 should be one heck of a pitching matchup when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.

Earlier this week the Phillies announced righty Zack Wheeler will take the mound for his first ever Opening Day start. Wheeler’s start ends a six-game Opening Day start streak held by Aaron Nola, who will start Game 2 of the three-game set against Atlanta. Wheeler went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last regular season and followed up with another tremendous postseason performance.

On the other side, the Braves will be sending Spencer Strider to the Citizens Bank Park mound to start Game 1. Strider’s last appearance in Philadelphia came in NLDS Game 4 last October. The diminutive hurler took the “L” and allowed three runs, all earned, in Atlanta’s 3-1 loss to the Phillies.

For those who’ve forgotten…

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Bryce Harper Back Stiffness Prompts Removal from Spring Training Games

Bryce Harper Back Stiffness Prompts Removal from Spring Training Games

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
Wheels Up! Zack Wheeler Penciled in as Phillies 2024 Opening Day Starter
Wheels Up! Zack Wheeler Penciled in as Phillies 2024 Opening Day Starter
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
Jimmy Rollins to Open Eleven Social Restaurant in June
Jimmy Rollins to Open Eleven Social Restaurant in June
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 15 2024
Phillies
Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History
Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 4 2024
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Starters Named for Grapefruit League Opening Weekend
Phillies Spring Training: Starters Named for Grapefruit League Opening Weekend
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 21 2024
Phillies
Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration Decision Announced, Whit Merrifield Joins the Fightins, and More!
Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration Decision Announced, Whit Merrifield Joins the Fightins, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 16 2024
Phillies
Phillies News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report, New Uniforms, and Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension
Phillies News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report, New Uniforms, and Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 15 2024
Go to top button