Phillies Spring Training: Phillies Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees Announced including Scott Kingery

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the addition of 15 non-roster invitees for 2024 MLB Spring Training including infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery. So, perhaps last Spring Training wasn’t “Kingery’s last stand” after all! It was believed Kingery’s time in the Phillies’ system was done, however, he still remains!
The Phillies have invited the following 15 players to attend major league spring training as non-roster invitees: pic.twitter.com/aQPdVauwsY
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 18, 2024
Other notable additions to the Spring Training non-roster invitee list include RHP Mick Abel, RHP Ryan Burr, and RHP Griff McGarry. Abel and McGarry have been rated MLB Pipeline’s No 2. and No. 5 prospects in the organization, respectively. There was hope prior to last season that Abel and/or McGarry would take the next steps towards the Major Leagues. The 2023 season was mixed bag for the duo, who showed flashes but ultimately were inconsistent. Burr joined the Phillies in early December from the Chicago White Sox. He’s an MLB veteran that can add some much-needed depth to the Triple-A roster. Burr recorded a 2.31 ERA in parts of seven seasons in the Minors.
Phillies pitchers and catchers report on Valentine’s Day for their first workout with the full squad following on February 19. Grapefruit League play will begin on Saturday, February 24 in Dunedin, Florida against the Toronto Blue Jays.