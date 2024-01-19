Phillies

Phillies Spring Training: Phillies Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees Announced including Scott Kingery

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies Spring Training: Phillies Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees Announced including Scott Kingery Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the addition of 15 non-roster invitees for 2024 MLB Spring Training including infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery. So, perhaps last Spring Training wasn’t “Kingery’s last stand” after all! It was believed Kingery’s time in the Phillies’ system was done, however, he still remains!

Other notable additions to the Spring Training non-roster invitee list include RHP Mick Abel, RHP Ryan Burr, and RHP Griff McGarry. Abel and McGarry have been rated MLB Pipeline’s No 2. and No. 5 prospects in the organization, respectively. There was hope prior to last season that Abel and/or McGarry would take the next steps towards the Major Leagues. The 2023 season was mixed bag for the duo, who showed flashes but ultimately were inconsistent. Burr joined the Phillies in early December from the Chicago White Sox. He’s an MLB veteran that can add some much-needed depth to the Triple-A roster. Burr recorded a 2.31 ERA in parts of seven seasons in the Minors.

Phillies pitchers and catchers report on Valentine’s Day for their first workout with the full squad following on February 19. Grapefruit League play will begin on Saturday, February 24 in Dunedin, Florida against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Writer: Michael Lipinski
Phillies Pitchers and Catchers to Report on Valentine’s Day

Phillies Pitchers and Catchers to Report on Valentine’s Day

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 17 2024
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Four including Ranger Suarez. Exchange Salary Figures with Alec Bohm.
Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Four including Ranger Suarez. Exchange Salary Figures with Alec Bohm.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 11 2024
Phillies
Report: Zack Wheeler Contract Extension a Priority for the Phillies
Report: Zack Wheeler Contract Extension a Priority for the Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 24 2023
News
Phillies Offseason: Keeping Up To Date On Minor League Signings And Departures
Phillies Offseason: Keeping Up To Date On Minor League Signings And Departures
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 22 2023
Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Make Yamamoto A Contract Offer
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Make Yamamoto A Contract Offer
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 20 2023
Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Meeting With Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Meeting With Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 14 2023
Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Free Agent Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reportedly Meeting with the Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Free Agent Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reportedly Meeting with the Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 13 2023
Go to top button