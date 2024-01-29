Phillies Top Prospects: Four Phillies Prospects Crack MLB’s Top 100 Prospects List

Ah, yet another sign that baseball is right around the corner. Major League Baseball —through its official rankings service, MLB Pipeline— unveiled a new Top 100 prospects for the 2024 season. The Philadelphia Phillies are once again represented well in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 with four players making the list.
Here’s a look at the Phillies top prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list.
The son of former Major Leaguer Carl Crawford, Justin Crawford has quickly climbed through the organizational ranks since being drafted 17th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. The speedy outfielder began the 2023 season with Low-A Clearwater before being promoted to High-A Jersey Shore. Crawford combined for a .332/.392/.467 slash line with 22 doubles, 47 steals, and 64 RBI in 87 total games.
Aidan Miller, the 27th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, got off to fast start professionally. The 19-year old slashed .303/.425/.379 with an .804 OPS in 2o games last season. Miller possesses some elite power than many believe could make him the steal of the 2023 Draft. The 2024 season will be his first full year in professional baseball.
Mick Abel’s goal for 2024 is to find himself removed from this list because he made the Major League roster and contributed to the big club. He will be a non-roster invitee to Spring Training in Clearwater for the second consecutive year. The knock on Abel has been his lack of command. He could play an integral part for the Phillies if he’s been able to refine his command during the offseason.
Andrew Painter will miss the entire 2024 season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. The expectation is Painter will be able to resume pitching at some point during the 2024 minor-league season and further his rehab as he eyes a spot in the 2025 Phillies rotation.