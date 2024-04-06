Phillies

Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Apr 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Connor Brogdon (75) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded embattled right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club announced on Saturday. The Phillies will receive left-handed pitcher Benony Robles.

The 29-year-old Brogdon, a key piece of the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies National League Championship team, was designated for assignment on April 2 after three horrendous performances this season. Brogdon did not make an appearance for Lehigh Valley since being designated for assignment. The 23-year-old Robles most recently played for the Dodgers’ High-A affiliate, the Great Lake Loons. He has yet to register a minor-league stat for the 2024 season.

Connor Brogdon Stats

 
Year Age Tm W L W-L% ERA G GS GF SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W Awards
2020 25 PHI 1 0 1.000 3.97 9 0 3 0 11.1 5 5 5 3 5 1 17 0 0 44 116 4.96 0.882 4.0 2.4 4.0 13.5 3.40
2021 26 PHI 5 4 .556 3.43 56 1 8 1 57.2 47 27 22 6 18 2 50 1 2 235 122 3.78 1.127 7.3 0.9 2.8 7.8 2.78
2022 27 PHI 2 2 .500 3.27 47 0 11 2 44.0 44 16 16 6 11 0 50 1 3 188 122 3.43 1.250 9.0 1.2 2.3 10.2 4.55
2023 28 PHI 2 1 .667 4.03 27 1 3 0 29.0 29 14 13 5 13 0 26 1 2 127 110 5.15 1.448 9.0 1.6 4.0 8.1 2.00
2024 29 PHI 0 1 .000 27.00 3 0 1 0 2.0 3 7 6 2 6 0 3 0 1 14 20 22.18 4.500 13.5 9.0 27.0 13.5 0.50
5 Yr 5 Yr 5 Yr 10 8 .556 3.88 142 2 26 3 144.0 128 69 62 22 53 3 146 3 8 608 109 4.30 1.257 8.0 1.4 3.3 9.1 2.75
162 162 162 5 4 .556 3.88 67 1 12 1 68 60 33 29 10 25 1 69 1 4 287 109 4.30 1.257 8.0 1.4 3.3 9.1 2.75
