Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded embattled right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club announced on Saturday. The Phillies will receive left-handed pitcher Benony Robles.
The 29-year-old Brogdon, a key piece of the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies National League Championship team, was designated for assignment on April 2 after three horrendous performances this season. Brogdon did not make an appearance for Lehigh Valley since being designated for assignment. The 23-year-old Robles most recently played for the Dodgers’ High-A affiliate, the Great Lake Loons. He has yet to register a minor-league stat for the 2024 season.
Connor Brogdon Stats
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|W
|L
|W-L%
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|WP
|BF
|ERA+
|FIP
|WHIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/W
|Awards
|2020
|25
|PHI
|1
|0
|1.000
|3.97
|9
|0
|3
|0
|11.1
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|1
|17
|0
|0
|44
|116
|4.96
|0.882
|4.0
|2.4
|4.0
|13.5
|3.40
|2021
|26
|PHI
|5
|4
|.556
|3.43
|56
|1
|8
|1
|57.2
|47
|27
|22
|6
|18
|2
|50
|1
|2
|235
|122
|3.78
|1.127
|7.3
|0.9
|2.8
|7.8
|2.78
|2022
|27
|PHI
|2
|2
|.500
|3.27
|47
|0
|11
|2
|44.0
|44
|16
|16
|6
|11
|0
|50
|1
|3
|188
|122
|3.43
|1.250
|9.0
|1.2
|2.3
|10.2
|4.55
|2023
|28
|PHI
|2
|1
|.667
|4.03
|27
|1
|3
|0
|29.0
|29
|14
|13
|5
|13
|0
|26
|1
|2
|127
|110
|5.15
|1.448
|9.0
|1.6
|4.0
|8.1
|2.00
|2024
|29
|PHI
|0
|1
|.000
|27.00
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2.0
|3
|7
|6
|2
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|14
|20
|22.18
|4.500
|13.5
|9.0
|27.0
|13.5
|0.50
|5 Yr
|5 Yr
|5 Yr
|10
|8
|.556
|3.88
|142
|2
|26
|3
|144.0
|128
|69
|62
|22
|53
|3
|146
|3
|8
|608
|109
|4.30
|1.257
|8.0
|1.4
|3.3
|9.1
|2.75
|162
|162
|162
|5
|4
|.556
|3.88
|67
|1
|12
|1
|68
|60
|33
|29
|10
|25
|1
|69
|1
|4
|287
|109
|4.30
|1.257
|8.0
|1.4
|3.3
|9.1
|2.75