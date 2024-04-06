Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Connor Brogdon (75) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded embattled right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club announced on Saturday. The Phillies will receive left-handed pitcher Benony Robles.

The 29-year-old Brogdon, a key piece of the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies National League Championship team, was designated for assignment on April 2 after three horrendous performances this season. Brogdon did not make an appearance for Lehigh Valley since being designated for assignment. The 23-year-old Robles most recently played for the Dodgers’ High-A affiliate, the Great Lake Loons. He has yet to register a minor-league stat for the 2024 season.

