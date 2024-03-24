Phillies

Phillies Trade Jake Cave to Colorado Rockies for Cash

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Trade Jake Cave to Colorado Rockies for Cash

The Philadelphia Phillies have traded Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies for a few shekels, the team announced on Sunday.

 

The move will likely open spots on the Phillies’ Opening Day roster for Cristian Pache and Johan Rojas. The trio had been in a battle throughout Spring Training for the final few Opening Day roster spots.

Cave, 30, played in 65 games for the 2023 Phillies slashing .212/.272/.348 with five homers, 21 RBI, and 55 strikeouts. The lefty played most of April with the Big League club filling in at first base for the injured Rhys Hoskins. Cave was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and eventually recalled by the Phillies after the All-Star break. The Colorado Rockies will be Cave’s third team in three seasons, he spent 2018-2022 with the Minnesota Twins.

As for the Phillies return, let’s hope it’s more than pennies.

