Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF

The Philadelphia Phillies (0-1) will look to bounce back from Friday’s demoralizing Opening Day shellacking by the Atlanta Braves (1-0). Atlanta will send Max Fried to the mound. The Fightins will counter with Aaron Nola.

One notable change for the Phillies, manager Rob Thomson has penciled in Whit Merrifield. Merrifield will start in left field in place of Brandon Marsh due to the left-left matchup presented by Atlanta’s Fried. Atlanta placed catcher Sean Murphy on the injured list due to an oblique injury. Former Phillies’ farm hand Travis d’Arnaud will start in his place.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Braves!

Phillies vs. Braves

Atlanta Braves (1-0) at Philadelphia Phillies (0-1)

When : Saturday, March 30, 2024

: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Where : Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA

: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA First Pitch : 4:05 PM

: 4:05 PM Gameday Weather : 58-degrees and windy

: 58-degrees and windy Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Tom McCarthy, Ruben Amaro Jr., and John Kruk

: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Tom McCarthy, Ruben Amaro Jr., and John Kruk Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Atlanta Phillies 1 Acuna Jr. RF Schwarber DH 2 Albies 2B Turner SS 3 Riley 3B Harper 1B 4 Olson 1B Realmuto C 5 Ozuna DH Bohm 3B 6 Harris II CF Castellanos RF 7 Arcia SS Stott 2B 8 d’Arnaud C Merrifield LF 9 Kelenic LF Rojas CF Starting Pitcher Fried Nola

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Max Fried 3-1 0.79 1.01 22.2 15 35 8 0 Aaron Nola 0-0 1.26 0.63 14.1 6 14 3 0

NOTE: 2024 Grapefruit League Stats

