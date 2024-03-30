Phillies

Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (0-1) will look to bounce back from Friday’s demoralizing Opening Day shellacking by the Atlanta Braves (1-0). Atlanta will send Max Fried to the mound. The Fightins will counter with Aaron Nola.

One notable change for the Phillies, manager Rob Thomson has penciled in Whit Merrifield. Merrifield will start in left field in place of Brandon Marsh due to the left-left matchup presented by Atlanta’s Fried. Atlanta placed catcher Sean Murphy on the injured list due to an oblique injury. Former Phillies’ farm hand Travis d’Arnaud will start in his place.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Braves!

Phillies vs. Braves

  • Atlanta Braves (1-0) at Philadelphia Phillies (0-1)
  • When: Saturday, March 30, 2024
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 4:05 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 58-degrees and windy
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Tom McCarthy, Ruben Amaro Jr., and John Kruk
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Atlanta

Phillies
1 Acuna Jr. RF Schwarber DH
2 Albies 2B Turner SS
3 Riley 3B Harper 1B
4 Olson 1B Realmuto C
5 Ozuna DH Bohm 3B
6 Harris II CF Castellanos RF
7 Arcia SS Stott 2B
8 d’Arnaud C Merrifield LF
9 Kelenic LF Rojas CF
Starting Pitcher Fried Nola

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Max Fried 3-1 0.79 1.01 22.2 15 35 8 0
Aaron Nola 0-0 1.26 0.63 14.1 6 14 3 0

 

NOTE: 2024 Grapefruit League Stats

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5

+125

 -135

O 8

-115

+1.5

-155

 +115

U 8

-105

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils’ Bullpen Implodes in Opening Day Loss to Atlanta

Phillies Final: Phils’ Bullpen Implodes in Opening Day Loss to Atlanta

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  18h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2024
Phillies
Phillies Opening Day Roster is Set
Phillies Opening Day Roster is Set
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 28 2024
Phillies
Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain
Phillies Opening Day Matchup Postponed Due to Rain
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Jake Cave to Colorado Rockies for Cash
Phillies Trade Jake Cave to Colorado Rockies for Cash
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 25 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker Shut Down, Kerkering to the IL
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker Shut Down, Kerkering to the IL
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 23 2024
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Weston Wilson Optioned, Scott Kingery Sent to Minor League Camp as Phillies Trim Roster
Phillies Roster Moves: Weston Wilson Optioned, Scott Kingery Sent to Minor League Camp as Phillies Trim Roster
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 22 2024
Go to top button