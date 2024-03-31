Phillies

Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) will look to prevent a disastrous Opening Weekend sweep by the Atlanta Braves (2-0) on Easter Sunday afternoon.

If the Phillies want to do so, they will have to do it without slugger Bryce Harper. The Phils’ first baseman is out of the lineup one day after taking a dive into the first base camera well. OF Brandon Marsh will also sit for the second consecutive day to avoid a lefty vs. lefty matchup against Atlanta’s Chris Sale. The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the hill in the role of stopper.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Braves!

Phillies vs. Braves

  • Atlanta Braves (2-0) at Philadelphia Phillies (0-2)
  • When: Sunday, March 31, 2024
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 1:35 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 62-degrees and overcast
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Atlanta

Phillies
1 Acuna Jr. RF Schwarber DH
2 Albies 2B Turner SS
3 Riley 3B Bohm 1B
4 Olson 1B Realmuto C
5 Ozuna DH Castellano RF
6 Duvall LF Merrifield 2B
7 Harris II CF Sosa 3B
8 Arcia SS Pache LF
9 Tromp C Rojas CF
Starting Pitcher Sale Suarez

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Chris Sale 1-2 3.07 1.23 14.2 13 23 5 0
Ranger Suarez 2-0 0.00 0.60 15.0 5 16 4 0

 

NOTE: 2024 Grapefruit League Stats

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5

+120

 -140

O 8.5

-120

+1.5

-145

 +115

U 8.5

+100

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

