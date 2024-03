Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day

The Philadelphia Phillies begin their quest for a third consecutive postseason appearance on Friday, March 29 when they welcome the hated Atlanta Braves to Citizens Bank Park for Opening Day. The Phillies will send newly extended co-ace Zack Wheeler to the mound for his first ever Opening Day start. He will battle Atlanta’s Spencer Strider. Strider was rocked in his last out at The Bank, a 3-1 loss in NLDS Game 4.

NICK CASTELLANOS IS OUT OF HIS MIND RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/vLdGMQjRxC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Braves!

Phillies vs. Braves Opening Day 2024

Atlanta Braves (0-0) at Philadelphia Phillies (0-0)

When : Friday, March 29, 2024

: Friday, March 29, 2024 Where : Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA

: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA First Pitch : 3:05 PM

: 3:05 PM Gameday Weather : 56-degrees and windy

: 56-degrees and windy Telecast : NBC 10 with Tom McCarthy, Ruben Amaro Jr., and John Kruk

: NBC 10 with Tom McCarthy, Ruben Amaro Jr., and John Kruk Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Atlanta Phillies 1 Acuna Jr. RF Schwarber DH 2 Albies 2B Turner SS 3 Riley 3B Harper 1B 4 Olson 1B Realmuto C 5 Ozuna DH Bohm 3B 6 Harris II CF Stott 2B 7 Murphy C Castellanos RF 8 Arcia SS Marsh LF 9 Kelenic LF Rojas CF Starting Pitcher Strider Wheeler

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Spencer Strider 3-1 0.79 1.01 22.2 15 35 8 0 Zack Wheeler 0-0 1.26 0.63 14.1 6 14 3 0

NOTE: 2024 Grapefruit League Stats

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total ATL -1.5 +140 -125 O 7 -115 PHI +1.5 -165 +105 U 7 -105

Phillies vs. Braves: Last Ten Regular Season Games Head-to-Head