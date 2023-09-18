Phillies

Phillies vs. Braves: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) will look to get back into the win column on Monday evening when they begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (96-53) from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA. The Phillies are looking to right the ship against Atlanta, the Braves are 7-3 this season against the Fightins, as the final stretch for the MLB Postseason kicks into high gear.

Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…

The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +3.5 games including a +3.0-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL Wild Card spot.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host Arizona in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final two spots in the NL Wild Card race belong to the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, respectively.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Braves probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

If the 2023 MLB Postseason Began Today

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs
AL Baltimore Orioles Houston Astros Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays Texas Rangers
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com
Generated 9/18/2023.

Phillies vs. Braves: Probable Pitchers

Monday | 7:20 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Wheeler
 11-6 3.70 1.07 175.0 153 196 35 19
K. Wright
 0-2 7.48 1.89 21.2 29 23 12 2

Tuesday| 7:20 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
C. Sanchez
 2-4 3.40 1.05 87.1 78 83 14 14
S. Strider
 17-5 3.73 1.08 169.0 129 259 54 20

Wednesday| 12:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Nola
 12-9 4.62 1.18 181.0 168 186 45 31
B. Elder
 12-4 3.50 1.22 167.1 150 126 54 17

 

Phillies vs. Braves: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Braves
Schwarber 44 Home Runs 52 Olson
Harper .291 Batting Average .337 Acuna Jr.
Schwarber 97 RBI 129 Olson

 

Phillies vs. Braves: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Braves
Wheeler 3.70 ERA 3.50 Elder
Walker 15 Wins 17 Strider
Wheeler 196 K 259 Strider

 

Phillies vs. Braves: Season Series

 
Date Winner Loser
Thu, May 25, 2023 @ATL 8 PHI 5
Fri, May 26, 2023 PHI 6 @ATL 4
Sat, May 27, 2023 PHI 2 @ATL 1
Sun, May 28, 2023 @ATL 11 PHI 4
Tue, Jun 20, 2023 ATL 4 @PHI 2
Thu, Jun 22, 2023 ATL 5 @PHI 1 (10)
Mon, Sep 11, 2023 ATL 10 @PHI 8 (10)
Mon, Sep 11, 2023 @PHI 7 ATL 5
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 ATL 7 @PHI 6 (10)
Wed, Sep 13, 2023 ATL 4 @PHI 1
Date Away Home Time
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 PHI @ATL 7:20pm
Tue, Sep 19, 2023 PHI @ATL 7:20pm
Wed, Sep 20, 2023 PHI @ATL 12:20pm
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

