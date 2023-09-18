The Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) will look to get back into the win column on Monday evening when they begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (96-53) from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA. The Phillies are looking to right the ship against Atlanta, the Braves are 7-3 this season against the Fightins, as the final stretch for the MLB Postseason kicks into high gear.
Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…
The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +3.5 games including a +3.0-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL Wild Card spot. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host Arizona in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final two spots in the NL Wild Card race belong to the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, respectively.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Braves probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!