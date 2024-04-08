Phillies

Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Miles Mikolas in Series Opener

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Miles Mikolas in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies continue a grueling stretch of 25 games in 27 days and begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will send Spencer Turnbull to the mound for his second start of the 2024 MLB season. He will face off against Cards’ starter Miles Mikolas.

A notable change to the lineup for Game 1, Garrett Stubbs will catch for the Phillies tonight in place of JT Realmuto. Johan Rojas will also return to the lineup playing centerfield and “batting” ninth.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds, and more for today’s Phillies game.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

  • Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
  • When: April 8, 2024
  • Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
  • First Pitch: 7:40 PM
  • Game Day Weather: 72-degrees and partly sunny
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Donovan LF
2 Turner SS Goldschmidt 1B
3 Harper 1B Gorman 2B
4 Bohm 3B Arenado 3B
5 Stott 2B Herrera C
6 Castellanos RF Burleson DH
7 Marsh LF Walker RF
8 Stubbs C Winn SS
9 Rojas CF Scott II CF 
Starting Pitcher Turnbull Mikolas

 

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H ER BB K WHIP
Spencer Turnbull 1-0 0.00 1 1 5.0 3 0 0 7 0.60
Miles Mikolas 1-1 6.10 2 2 10.1 14 7 3 9 1.65

 

Today’s Moneyline from BetMGM

Money Line
-110
-110
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Bring the Brooms!

Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Bring the Brooms!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 7 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers
Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 6 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 6 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2024
Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 3 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
Go to top button