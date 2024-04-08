Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Miles Mikolas in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies continue a grueling stretch of 25 games in 27 days and begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will send Spencer Turnbull to the mound for his second start of the 2024 MLB season. He will face off against Cards’ starter Miles Mikolas.
A notable change to the lineup for Game 1, Garrett Stubbs will catch for the Phillies tonight in place of JT Realmuto. Johan Rojas will also return to the lineup playing centerfield and “batting” ninth.
Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds, and more for today’s Phillies game.
Phillies vs. Cardinals
- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
- When: April 8, 2024
- Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
- First Pitch: 7:40 PM
- Game Day Weather: 72-degrees and partly sunny
- Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Broadcast: 94.1 WIP
Today’s Lineup
|1
|Schwarber DH
|Donovan LF
|2
|Turner SS
|Goldschmidt 1B
|3
|Harper 1B
|Gorman 2B
|4
|Bohm 3B
|Arenado 3B
|5
|Stott 2B
|Herrera C
|6
|Castellanos RF
|Burleson DH
|7
|Marsh LF
|Walker RF
|8
|Stubbs C
|Winn SS
|9
|Rojas CF
|Scott II CF
|Starting Pitcher
|Turnbull
|Mikolas
Today’s Pitching Matchup
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|WHIP
|Spencer Turnbull
|1-0
|0.00
|1
|1
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0.60
|Miles Mikolas
|1-1
|6.10
|2
|2
|10.1
|14
|7
|3
|9
|1.65
Today’s Moneyline from BetMGM
|Money Line
|-110
|-110