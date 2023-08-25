Phillies

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

The Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) look to build off their series win over the San Francisco Giants as they begin a three-game weekend set against the woeful St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) on Friday night in South Philadelphia.

As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, every series is of the utmost importance for the Phillies.  The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +2.5 games including a 2.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Cardinals probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 69 58 .543 +2.5 4-6 L1
Chicago Cubs 67 60 .528 +0.5 6-4 W2
Arizona D-Backs 67 61 .523 8-2 W5
SF Giants 66 61 .520 0.5 4-6 W1
Cincinnati Reds 67 62 .519 0.5 6-4 L1
Miami Marlins  65 63 .508 2.0 6-4 L1

 

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
Firs Firs Wild Wild Wild Wild
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs Cincinnati Reds
AL Baltimore Orioles Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Seattle Mariners Houston Astros

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Probable Pitchers

Friday | 7:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
M. Mikolas
 6-9 4.55 1.30 152.1 167 107 31 16
C. Sanchez
 1-3 3.36 1.03 64.1 54 58 12 11

 

Saturday | 7:10 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
D. Hudson
 5-0 3.95 1.32 43.1 43 32 14 6
Z. Wheeler
 9-6 3.70 1.11 151.0 137 165 30 14

 

Sunday | 1:35 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
D. Rom
 0-1 14.73 3.27 3.2 8 4 4 1
A. Nola
 11-8 4.49 1.15 160.1 145 165 40 29

 

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Offensive Leaders

  • Home Runs- PHI: Kyle Schwarber- 34 | STL: Nolan Arenado- 26
  • Batting Average- PHI: Bryce Harper- .299 AVG | Nolan Arenado- .286 AVG
  • RBIs- PHI: Kyle Schwarber- 81 | Nolan Arenado- 87

 

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Pitching Leaders

  • ERA- PHI: Zack Wheeler- 3.70 AVG | STL: Miles Mikolas- 4.55 ERA
  • Wins- PHI: Taijuan Walker- 13 | STL: Miles Mikolas- 6
  • Strikeouts- PHI: Zack Wheeler- 165 | STL: Miles Mikolas- 107

 

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

 
Mon, Jul 11, 2022 @STL 6 PHI 1 W:Miles Mikolas (6-7), L: Aaron Nola (5-7), S: none
Sun, Jul 10, 2022 @STL 4 PHI 3 W:Jordan Hicks (2-4), L: Seranthony Domínguez (4-3), S: Ryan Helsley (7)
Sat, Jul 09, 2022 PHI 1 @STL 0 W:José Alvarado (3-1), L: Giovanny Gallegos (2-3), S: Corey Knebel (12)
Fri, Jul 08, 2022 PHI 2 @STL 0 W:Zack Wheeler (8-4), L: Adam Wainwright (6-7), S: Brad Hand (4)
Sun, Jul 03, 2022 @PHI 4 STL 0 W:Zack Wheeler (7-4), L: Adam Wainwright (6-6), S: none
Sat, Jul 02, 2022 STL 7 @PHI 6 W:Ryan Helsley (4-1), L: Seranthony Domínguez (4-2), S: none
Fri, Jul 01, 2022 @PHI 5 STL 3 W:José Alvarado (2-1), L: Miles Mikolas (5-6), S: Brad Hand (3)
Thu, Apr 29, 2021 @STL 4 PHI 3 (10) W:Alex Reyes (1-0), L: David Hale (0-1), S: none
Wed, Apr 28, 2021 PHI 5 @STL 3 W:Brandon Kintzler (1-0), L: Génesis Cabrera (0-1), S: Hector Neris (5)
Tue, Apr 27, 2021 @STL 5 PHI 2 W:Carlos Martinez (1-4), L: Zach Eflin (1-1), S: Alex Reyes (6)
Season Series
2023 0-0
2022 PHI over STL 4-3
2021 PHI over STL 4-3
All-time STL leads 1240-978
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies vs. Giants: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 21 2023
Phillies
2023 Little League Classic Odds and Best Bets for Phillies vs. Nationals from Williamsport!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 20 2023
Phillies
Phillies Roster Move: Phillies Activate Brandon Marsh for 2023 Little League Classic
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 20 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez Placed On Injured List, Andrew Bellatti Recalled
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 19 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez Scratched from Start in the 2023 Little League Classic
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2023
Phillies
Phillies Minor Leagues: A Trio of Phillies Prospects Promoted Including Justin Crawford
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 16 2023