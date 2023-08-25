The Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) look to build off their series win over the San Francisco Giants as they begin a three-game weekend set against the woeful St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) on Friday night in South Philadelphia.
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, every series is of the utmost importance for the Phillies. The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +2.5 games including a 2.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Cardinals probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!