Phillies vs. Giants: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

The Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) begin their most important series of the 2023 MLB regular season to date on Monday night in South Philadelphia against the San Francisco Giants (65-69). The Phillies and Giants are neck-and-neck in the race for the top NL Wild Card spot, the Phillies currently lead the Giants by 2.0 games. The top NL Wild Card spot will be afforded homefield advantage for the 2023 National League Wild Card Series.
Both clubs enter the series playing mediocre baseball, the Phillies are 5-5 in their last 10-games and the Giants are 3-7 in their last 10-games. Both teams are trying to hold off the Chicago Cubs, a team playing 22-12 baseball since the 2023 MLB trade deadline.
Here’s a look at probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!