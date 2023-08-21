Phillies

Phillies vs. Giants: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) begin their most important series of the 2023 MLB regular season to date on Monday night in South Philadelphia against the San Francisco Giants (65-69).  The Phillies and Giants are neck-and-neck in the race for the top NL Wild Card spot, the Phillies currently lead the Giants by 2.0 games.  The top NL Wild Card spot will be afforded homefield advantage for the 2023 National League Wild Card Series.

Both clubs enter the series playing mediocre baseball, the Phillies are 5-5 in their last 10-games and the Giants are 3-7 in their last 10-games.  Both teams are trying to hold off the Chicago Cubs, a team playing 22-12 baseball since the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Here’s a look at probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 67 57 .540 +2.5 5-5 L1
SF Giants 65 59 .524 +0.5 3-7 W1
Chicago Cubs 64 59 .520 6-4 W2
Arizona Diamondbacks 64 61 .512 1.0 7-3 W2
Cincinnati Reds 64 61 .512 1.0 4-6 L2
Miami Marlins  64 61 .512 1.0 5-5 L2

 

2023 MLB Postseason Odds

 
Curr Curr Rema Rema Aver Aver 90% 90% Chan Chan Chan
Tm Lg D SRS rSOS W L W L W L Best Worst Post WC Div LDS LCS Pennant Win WS 1 Day 7 Days 30 Days
Philadelphia Phillies NL E 0.6 0.1 67 57 20.4 17.6 87.4 74.6 93-69 82-80 90.1% 90.0% 0.1% 48.8% 18.6% 9.6% 4.3% -2.1% 0.0% +32.0%
San Francisco Giants NL W 0.1 0.3 65 59 18.5 19.5 83.5 78.5 89-73 79-83 48.9% 48.8% 0.1% 25.1% 9.6% 3.5% 1.4% +4.8% -12.0% -24.9%

 

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs San Francisco Giants
AL Baltimore Orioles Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Seattle Mariners Toronto Blue Jays

Phillies vs. Giants: Probable Pitchers

 

Monday | 6:40 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
S. Alexander 6-2 4.06 1.22 37.2 36 22 10 1
A. Nola 10-8 4.58 1.15 153.1 138 160 39 27

 

 

Tuesday | 6:40 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Undecided
Tijuan Walker 13-5 4.038 1.28 131.2 113 106 55 17

 

Wednesday | 4:05 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Cobb
 6-5 3.75 1.39 127.1 143 113 34 14
M. Lorenzen
 7-8 3.57 1.08 126.0 103 94 33 13

 

 

Phillies vs. Giants: Offensive Leaders

 

  • Home Runs- PHI: Kyle Schwarber-32 | SFG: Wilmer Flores- 17
  • Batting Average- PHI: Bryson Stott- .295 AVG | SFG: LaMonte Wade Jr.- .259 AVG
  • RBIs- PHI: Nick Castellanos- 78 | SFG: J.D. Davis- 57

 

Phillies vs. Giants: Pitching Leaders

 

  • ERA- PHI: Zack Wheeler- 3.70 | SFG: Logan Webb- 3.36
  • Wins- PHI: Tijuan Walker- 13 | SFG: Logan Webb- 9
  • Strikeouts- PHI: Zack Wheeler- 165 | SFG Logan Webb- 162

 

Phillies vs. Giants: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

 
Wed, May 17, 2023 @SFG 7 PHI 4 W:John Brebbia (2-0), L: Gregory Soto (1-3), S: Camilo Doval (11)
Tue, May 16, 2023 @SFG 4 PHI 3 W:Taylor Rogers (1-2), L: Zack Wheeler (3-3), S: Camilo Doval (10)
Mon, May 15, 2023 @SFG 6 PHI 3 W:Scott Alexander (3-0), L: Bailey Falter (0-7), S: Camilo Doval (9)
Sun, Sep 04, 2022 @SFG 5 PHI 3 W:Camilo Doval (5-6), L: David Robertson (3-2), S: none
Sat, Sep 03, 2022 @SFG 5 PHI 4 W:Zack Littell (2-2), L: Brad Hand (3-2), S: Camilo Doval (19)
Fri, Sep 02, 2022 @SFG 13 PHI 1 W:Alex Cobb (5-6), L: Kyle Gibson (9-6), S: none
Wed, Jun 01, 2022 @PHI 6 SFG 5 W:Aaron Nola (3-4), L: Jarlín García (1-2), S: Corey Knebel (9)
Tue, May 31, 2022 SFG 7 @PHI 4 (11) W:Jose Alvarez (2-1), L: Andrew Bellatti (1-2), S: none
Mon, May 30, 2022 SFG 5 @PHI 4 (10) W:Dominic Leone (3-0), L: Andrew Bellatti (1-1), S: Camilo Doval (8)
Sun, Jun 20, 2021 @SFG 11 PHI 2 W:Sam Long (1-0), L: Zach Eflin (2-6), S: none
Season Series
2023 SFG over PHI 3-0
2022 SFG over PHI 5-1
2021 SFG over PHI 4-2
All-time SFG leads 1278-936
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

2023 Little League Classic Odds and Best Bets for Phillies vs. Nationals from Williamsport!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Phillies
Phillies Roster Move: Phillies Activate Brandon Marsh for 2023 Little League Classic
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  21h
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez Placed On Injured List, Andrew Bellatti Recalled
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 19 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez Scratched from Start in the 2023 Little League Classic
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2023
Phillies
Phillies Minor Leagues: A Trio of Phillies Prospects Promoted Including Justin Crawford
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 16 2023
Phillies
2024 MLB Free Agency: Five Position Players the Phillies Could Target in Free Agency
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 16 2023