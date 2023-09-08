Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) will begin a seven-game homestand on Friday night when the Miami Marlins (72-68) visit Citizens Bank Park for the final time in 2023 MLB regular season.

The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.5 games including a +2.5 game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the NL Wild Card race currently belongs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, however the Marlins sit 1.0 games out of that spot after going 7-3 in their last 10-games.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Marlins probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 77 62 .554 +4.5 6-4 W1
Chicago Cubs 76 66 .533 +2.0 6-4 L2
Arizona Diamondbacks 74 68 .521 5-5 W3
Miami Marlins 72 68 .514 1.0 7-3 W4
Cincinatti Reds 73 69 .514 1.0 5-5 L3
San Francisco Giants 70 70 .500 3.0 3-7 L1

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

Most Likely Scenarios Table
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs Cincinnati Reds
AL Baltimore Orioles Houston Astros Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Seattle Mariners Toronto Blue Jays

Phillies vs. Marlins: Probable Pitchers

Friday| 7:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
E. Perez
 5-4 2.86 1.08 78.2 60 95 25 13
C. Sanchez
 2-3 3.48 1.04 75.0 66 69 12 13

 

Saturday| 6:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Cueto
 1-3 5.54 1.15 37.1 32 30 11 11
A. Nola
 12-9 4.55 1.15 172.0 154 179 44 30

Sunday| 1:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Undecided
R. Suarez
 2-6 3.91 1.44 101.1 109 94 37 12

 

Phillies vs. Marlins: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Padres
Schwarber 41 Home Runs 35 Soler
Stott .294 Batting Average .353 Arraez
Schwarber 90 RBI 71 Soler

 

Phillies vs. Marlins: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Padres
Wheeler 3.49 ERA 3.59 Luzardo
Walker 15 Wins 9 Lurzado
Wheeler 192 K 181 Lurzardo

 

Phillies vs. Marlins: Season Series

 
Date Winner Loser
Mon, Apr 10, 2023 @PHI 15 MIA 3
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 MIA 8 @PHI 4
Wed, Apr 12, 2023 MIA 3 @PHI 2 (10)
Fri, Jul 07, 2023 PHI 4 @MIA 3
Sat, Jul 08, 2023 @MIA 5 PHI 3
Sun, Jul 09, 2023 @MIA 7 PHI 3
Mon, Jul 31, 2023 PHI 4 @MIA 2
Tue, Aug 01, 2023 PHI 3 @MIA 1
Wed, Aug 02, 2023 @MIA 9 PHI 8 (12)
Thu, Aug 03, 2023 PHI 4 @MIA 2
Date Away Home Time
Fri, Sep 08, 2023 MIA @PHI 7:05pm
Sat, Sep 09, 2023 MIA @PHI 6:05pm
Sun, Sep 10, 2023 MIA @PHI 1:05pm
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
