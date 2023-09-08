The Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) will begin a seven-game homestand on Friday night when the Miami Marlins (72-68) visit Citizens Bank Park for the final time in 2023 MLB regular season.
The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.5 games including a +2.5 game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the NL Wild Card race currently belongs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, however the Marlins sit 1.0 games out of that spot after going 7-3 in their last 10-games.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Marlins probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!