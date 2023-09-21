Phillies

Phillies vs. Mets: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) begin the final homestand of the 2023 MLB regular season on Thursday night against the hated New York Mets (71-81). The Phillies are fresh off an exciting series win over the National League’s best team, the Atlanta Braves.  Meanwhile, the Mets roll into South Philadelphia winning three of their last four-games, including a series win over Miami.  The Phillies enter the four-game series with thoughts of clinching a postseason berth at home.

Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…

The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.0 games including a +2.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL Wild Card spot.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host Arizona in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spots in the NL Wild Card race belong to the Chicago Cubs with the Miami Marlins lurking 0.5-games out of the final spot.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Mets probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

Phillies Magic Number to Clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason Berth: 6

The Phillies magic number to clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason berth is six (hence, The Big Piece!).  The Phils’ magic number to earn the top NL Wild Card spot is 7.

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

If the 2023 MLB Postseason Began Today

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs
AL Baltimore Orioles Houston Astros Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays Texas Rangers
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com

Phillies vs. Mets: Probable Pitchers

Thursday | 7:15 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
D. Peterson
 3-8 5.22 1.59 100.0 115 113 44 15
R. Suarez
 3-6 3.80 1.40 113.2 115 109 44 12

Friday | 7:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
T. Megill
 8-8 4.94 1.65 113.0 132 92 55 17
T. Walker
 15-5 4.40 1.33 159.2 146 131 66 19

Saturday | 4:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Quintana
 3-5 3.02 1.28 65.2 60 45 24 2
Z. Wheeler
 12-6 3.63 1.07 181.0 156 201 37 20

Sunday | 1:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Butto
 1-2 3.09 1.34 32.0 24 29 19 1
C. Sanchez
 2-5 3.55 1.09 91.1 85 85 15 15

Phillies vs. Mets: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Mets
Schwarber 45 Home Runs 45 Alonso
Harper .287 Batting Average .272 Nimmo
Castellanos 99 RBI 114 Alonso

 

Phillies vs. Mets: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Mets
Wheeler 3.63 ERA 2.96 Senga
Walker 15 Wins 12 Senga
Wheeler 201 K 194 Senga

 

Phillies vs. Mets: Season Series

All times ET
Date Winner Loser
Tue, May 30, 2023 @NYM 2 PHI 0
Wed, May 31, 2023 @NYM 4 PHI 1
Thu, Jun 01, 2023 @NYM 4 PHI 2
Fri, Jun 23, 2023 @PHI 5 NYM 1
Sat, Jun 24, 2023 NYM 4 @PHI 2
Sun, Jun 25, 2023 @PHI 7 NYM 6
Date Away Home Time
Thu, Sep 21, 2023 NYM @PHI 7:15pm
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 NYM @PHI 7:05pm
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 NYM @PHI 4:05pm
Sun, Sep 24, 2023 NYM @PHI 1:05pm
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 PHI @NYM 7:10pm
Sat, Sep 30, 2023 PHI @NYM 7:10pm
Sun, Oct 01, 2023 PHI @NYM 3:10pm
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
