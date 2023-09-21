The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) begin the final homestand of the 2023 MLB regular season on Thursday night against the hated New York Mets (71-81). The Phillies are fresh off an exciting series win over the National League’s best team, the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, the Mets roll into South Philadelphia winning three of their last four-games, including a series win over Miami. The Phillies enter the four-game series with thoughts of clinching a postseason berth at home.
Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…
The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.0 games including a +2.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL Wild Card spot. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host Arizona in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spots in the NL Wild Card race belong to the Chicago Cubs with the Miami Marlins lurking 0.5-games out of the final spot.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Mets probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!
The Phillies magic number to clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason berth is six (hence, The Big Piece!). The Phils’ magic number to earn the top NL Wild Card spot is 7.