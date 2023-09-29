The Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) and New York Mets (72-86) begin the final series of the 2023 MLB Regular season on Friday night from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, NYC. The series will serve as a glorified Spring Training affair to the Phillies as they ready for the 2023 MLB Postseason beginning on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against an opponent to be determined.
Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…
The Phillies clinched the top NL Wild Card spot on Tuesday evening and have secured homefield advantage for the 2023 National League Wild Card Series. The three-game set will be played exclusively at Citizens Bank Park beginning next week. Who the Phils will face in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series is not yet know, although it’s likely to be the Arizona Diamondbacks. See below for more on Phillies’ fans rooting interest heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Mets probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!
The Phillies have clinched their spot in MLB’s Postseason and are now awaiting their opponent. It’s almost certain the Phils will welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Citizens Bank Park next week for the 2023 NLWCS, however there’s an outside shot of either the Cubs or Marlins as well. Here’s what Phillies fans should be rooting for this weekend: