Phillies vs. Mets: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) and New York Mets (72-86) begin the final series of the 2023 MLB Regular season on Friday night from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, NYC.  The series will serve as a glorified Spring Training affair to the Phillies as they ready for the 2023 MLB Postseason beginning on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against an opponent to be determined.

Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…

The Phillies clinched the top NL Wild Card spot on Tuesday evening and have secured homefield advantage for the 2023 National League Wild Card Series.  The three-game set will be played exclusively at Citizens Bank Park beginning next week.  Who the Phils will face in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series is not yet know, although it’s likely to be the Arizona Diamondbacks.  See below for more on Phillies’ fans rooting interest heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Mets probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

Phillies’ Fans Rooting Guide to the Final Weekend of the MLB Regular Season

The Phillies have clinched their spot in MLB’s Postseason and are now awaiting their opponent.  It’s almost certain the Phils will welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Citizens Bank Park next week for the 2023 NLWCS, however there’s an outside shot of either the Cubs or Marlins as well. Here’s what Phillies fans should be rooting for this weekend:

  • Astros to beat the Diamondbacks and Cubs to beat the Brewers on Friday night- An Astros win, coupled with a Cubs win, will mean Arizona will most likely have to pitch Merrill Kelly on Saturday night to secure a Wild Card berth.  The D-Backs would have burned their top two starters on back-to-back nights sending their Postseason rotation into a bit of chaos.
    • It won’t be a walk in the park for Arizona, the Astros are fighting off a surging Seattle Mariners team for the final AL Wild Card spot.
  • Hope the Diamondbacks don’t clinch their spot until Sunday.  The longer it takes Arizona to clinch the better it is for the Phillies.

Phillies vs. Mets: Probable Pitchers

Friday| 7:10 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
T. Walker
 15-5 4.35 1.32 165.2 151 135 67 19
T. Megill
 8-8 4.92 1.62 119.0 137 98 56 18

Saturday | 7:10 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
C. Sanchez
 3-5 3.48 1.06 98.1 88 95 16 16
J. Quintana
 3-6 3.39 1.28 71.2 68 55 24 4

Sunday| 1:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Undecided
J. Butto
 1-3 3.75 1.36 36.0 28 34 21 2

Phillies vs. Mets: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Mets
Schwarber 46 Home Runs 46 Alonso
Harper .295 Batting Average .274 Nimmo
Castellanos 106 RBI 117 Alonso

 

Phillies vs. Mets: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Mets
Wheeler 3.61 ERA 2.98 Senga
Walker 15 Wins 12 Senga
Wheeler 212 K 202 Senga

 

Phillies vs. Mets: Season Series

 
Date Winner Loser
Tue, May 30, 2023 @NYM 2 PHI 0
Wed, May 31, 2023 @NYM 4 PHI 1
Thu, Jun 01, 2023 @NYM 4 PHI 2
Fri, Jun 23, 2023 @PHI 5 NYM 1
Sat, Jun 24, 2023 NYM 4 @PHI 2
Sun, Jun 25, 2023 @PHI 7 NYM 6
Thu, Sep 21, 2023 @PHI 5 NYM 4
Fri, Sep 22, 2023 @PHI 5 NYM 4 (10)
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 @PHI 7 NYM 5
Sun, Sep 24, 2023 @PHI 5 NYM 2
Date Away Home Time
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 PHI @NYM 7:10pm
Sat, Sep 30, 2023 PHI @NYM 7:10pm
Sun, Oct 01, 2023 PHI @NYM 3:10pm
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com023.
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
