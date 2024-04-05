Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Nationals. The road trip comes at a good time for the Phillies who went 2-4 in their six games, season opening home stand.

Manager Rob Thomson made a slight change to the Phillies lineup dropping struggling right fielder Nick Castellanos to 7th in the order. The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound in what they hope is a better performance than his last outing against Atlanta.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!

Phillies vs. Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (2-4) at Washington Nationals (2-4)

When : Friday, April 5, 2024

: Friday, April 5, 2024 Where : Nationals Park in Washington, DC

: Nationals Park in Washington, DC First Pitch : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM Gameday Weather : 58-degrees and partly cloudy

: 58-degrees and partly cloudy Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy

: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Nationals 1 Schwarber DH Abrams SS 2 Turner SS Thomas RF 3 Harper 1B Winker LF 4 Realmuto C Meneses DH 5 Bohm 3B Gallo 1B 6 Stott 2B Ruiz C 7 Castellanos RF Rosario CF 8 Marsh LF Garcia Jr 2B 9 Rojas CF Lipscomb 3B Starting Pitcher Nola Corbin

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Aaron Nola 0-1 12.46 2.77 4.1 11 3 1 2 Patrick Corbin 0-0 8.31 1.85 4.1 7 2 1 0

