Phillies

Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th

 

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Nationals. The road trip comes at a good time for the Phillies who went 2-4 in their six games, season opening home stand.

Manager Rob Thomson made a slight change to the Phillies lineup dropping struggling right fielder Nick Castellanos to 7th in the order. The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound in what they hope is a better performance than his last outing against Atlanta.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!

Phillies vs. Nationals

  • Philadelphia Phillies (2-4) at Washington Nationals (2-4)
  • When: Friday, April 5, 2024
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington, DC
  • First Pitch: 6:40 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 58-degrees and partly cloudy
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Phillies

Nationals
1 Schwarber DH Abrams SS
2 Turner SS Thomas RF
3 Harper 1B Winker LF
4 Realmuto C Meneses DH
5 Bohm 3B Gallo 1B
6 Stott 2B Ruiz C
7 Castellanos RF Rosario CF
8 Marsh LF Garcia Jr 2B
9 Rojas CF Lipscomb 3B
Starting Pitcher Nola Corbin

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR

Aaron Nola

 0-1 12.46 2.77 4.1 11 3 1 2

Patrick Corbin

 0-0 8.31 1.85 4.1 7 2 1 0

 

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5

-110

 -185

O 8

-115

+1.5

-110

 +150

U 8

-105
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions

Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  37min
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 3 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 31 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2024
Go to top button