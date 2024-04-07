Phillies

Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Bring the Brooms!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Bring the Brooms!

 

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to complete a three-game this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Manager Rob Thomson has taken the bat out of Johan Rojas‘ hands and will instead start Cristian Pache in CF. Whit Merrifield returns to the lineup for Brandon Marsh because apparently Marsh can’t hit lefties!

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!

Phillies vs. Nationals

  • Philadelphia Phillies (4-4) at Washington Nationals (2-6)
  • When: April 6, 2024
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington, DC
  • First Pitch: 1:35 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 58-degrees and partly cloudy
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Phillies

Nationals
1 Schwarber DH Young CF
2 Turner SS Winker LF
3 Harper 1B Thomas RF
4 Realmuto C GAllo 1B
5 Bohm 3B Meneses DH
6 Castellanos RF Adams C
7 Merrifield LF Vargas SS
8 Sosa 2B Lipscomb 3B
9 Pache CF Garcia Jr 2B
Starting Pitcher Sanchez Gore

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR

Cristopher Sanchez

 0-0 3.60 1.20 5.0 2 8 1 0

Mackenzie Gore

 0-0 5.06 1.31 5.1 3 6 2 0

 

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5

+105

 -155

O 8

-105

+1.5

-130

 +125

U 8

-115
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers

Phillies Trade Connor Brogdon to Los Angeles Dodgers

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th
Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Hittin’ The Road, Castellanos Moved to 7th
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2024
Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 3 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Go to top button