Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Bring the Brooms!

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to complete a three-game this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.
Manager Rob Thomson has taken the bat out of Johan Rojas‘ hands and will instead start Cristian Pache in CF. Whit Merrifield returns to the lineup for Brandon Marsh because apparently Marsh can’t hit lefties!
Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!
Phillies vs. Nationals
- Philadelphia Phillies (4-4) at Washington Nationals (2-6)
- When: April 6, 2024
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, DC
- First Pitch: 1:35 PM
- Gameday Weather: 58-degrees and partly cloudy
- Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy
- Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Today’s Lineup
|
Phillies
|
Nationals
|1
|Schwarber DH
|Young CF
|2
|Turner SS
|Winker LF
|3
|Harper 1B
|Thomas RF
|4
|Realmuto C
|GAllo 1B
|5
|Bohm 3B
|Meneses DH
|6
|Castellanos RF
|Adams C
|7
|Merrifield LF
|Vargas SS
|8
|Sosa 2B
|Lipscomb 3B
|9
|Pache CF
|Garcia Jr 2B
|Starting Pitcher
|Sanchez
|Gore
Today’s Pitching Matchup
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|IP
|H
|K
|BB
|HR
|
Cristopher Sanchez
|0-0
|3.60
|1.20
|5.0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|
Mackenzie Gore
|0-0
|5.06
|1.31
|5.1
|3
|6
|2
|0
Betting Odds from BetMGM
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|-1.5
+105
|-155
|
O 8
-105
|
+1.5
-130
|+125
|
U 8
-115