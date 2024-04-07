Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Bring the Brooms!

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to complete a three-game this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Manager Rob Thomson has taken the bat out of Johan Rojas‘ hands and will instead start Cristian Pache in CF. Whit Merrifield returns to the lineup for Brandon Marsh because apparently Marsh can’t hit lefties!

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!

Phillies vs. Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (4-4) at Washington Nationals (2-6)

When : April 6, 2024

: April 6, 2024 Where : Nationals Park in Washington, DC

: Nationals Park in Washington, DC First Pitch : 1:35 PM

: 1:35 PM Gameday Weather : 58-degrees and partly cloudy

: 58-degrees and partly cloudy Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy

: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Nationals 1 Schwarber DH Young CF 2 Turner SS Winker LF 3 Harper 1B Thomas RF 4 Realmuto C GAllo 1B 5 Bohm 3B Meneses DH 6 Castellanos RF Adams C 7 Merrifield LF Vargas SS 8 Sosa 2B Lipscomb 3B 9 Pache CF Garcia Jr 2B Starting Pitcher Sanchez Gore

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Cristopher Sanchez 0-0 3.60 1.20 5.0 2 8 1 0 Mackenzie Gore 0-0 5.06 1.31 5.1 3 6 2 0

Betting Odds from BetMGM