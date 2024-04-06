Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to win two-in-a-row this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.
Manager Rob Thomson has made no changes to the lineup on Saturday! A miracle! He’s going to with the same lineup that produced Friday night’s 4-0 win. Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Fightins.
Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!
Phillies vs. Nationals
- Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) at Washington Nationals (2-5)
- When: April 6, 2024
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, DC
- First Pitch: 4:05 PM
- Gameday Weather: 58-degrees and partly cloudy
- Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy
- Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Today’s Lineup
|
Phillies
|
Nationals
|1
|Schwarber DH
|Thomas RF
|2
|Turner SS
|Meneses DH
|3
|Harper 1B
|Gallo 1B
|4
|Realmuto C
|Ruiz C
|5
|Bohm 3B
|Winker LF
|6
|Stott 2B
|Vargas 2B
|7
|Castellanos RF
|Lipscomb 3B
|8
|Marsh LF
|Young CF
|9
|Rojas CF
|Nunez SS
|Starting Pitcher
|Suarez
|Irvin
Today’s Pitching Matchup
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|IP
|H
|K
|BB
|HR
|
Ranger Suarez
|0-0
|5.40
|0.80
|5.0
|3
|7
|1
|1
|
Patrick Corbin
|0-0
|5.40
|1.80
|5.0
|7
|4
|2
|0
Betting Odds from BetMGM
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|-1.5
-110
|-185
|
O 8
-115
|
+1.5
-110
|+150
|
U 8
-105