Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!

Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!

 

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to win two-in-a-row this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Manager Rob Thomson has made no changes to the lineup on Saturday! A miracle! He’s going to with the same lineup that produced Friday night’s 4-0 win. Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Fightins.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!

Phillies vs. Nationals

  • Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) at Washington Nationals (2-5)
  • When: April 6, 2024
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington, DC
  • First Pitch: 4:05 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 58-degrees and partly cloudy
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Phillies

Nationals
1 Schwarber DH Thomas RF
2 Turner SS Meneses DH
3 Harper 1B Gallo 1B
4 Realmuto C Ruiz C
5 Bohm 3B Winker LF
6 Stott 2B Vargas 2B
7 Castellanos RF Lipscomb 3B
8 Marsh LF Young CF
9 Rojas CF Nunez SS
Starting Pitcher Suarez Irvin

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR

Ranger Suarez

 0-0 5.40 0.80 5.0 3 7 1 1

Patrick Corbin

 0-0 5.40 1.80 5.0 7 4 2 0

 

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5

-110

 -185

O 8

-115

+1.5

-110

 +150

U 8

-105
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
