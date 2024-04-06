Phillies vs. Nationals Preview: Going for Two-in-a-Row!

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to win two-in-a-row this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Manager Rob Thomson has made no changes to the lineup on Saturday! A miracle! He’s going to with the same lineup that produced Friday night’s 4-0 win. Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Fightins.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Nationals!

Phillies vs. Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) at Washington Nationals (2-5)

When : April 6, 2024

: April 6, 2024 Where : Nationals Park in Washington, DC

: Nationals Park in Washington, DC First Pitch : 4:05 PM

: 4:05 PM Gameday Weather : 58-degrees and partly cloudy

: 58-degrees and partly cloudy Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy

: NBC Sports Philadelphia + with Tom McCarthy Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Nationals 1 Schwarber DH Thomas RF 2 Turner SS Meneses DH 3 Harper 1B Gallo 1B 4 Realmuto C Ruiz C 5 Bohm 3B Winker LF 6 Stott 2B Vargas 2B 7 Castellanos RF Lipscomb 3B 8 Marsh LF Young CF 9 Rojas CF Nunez SS Starting Pitcher Suarez Irvin

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Ranger Suarez 0-0 5.40 0.80 5.0 3 7 1 1 Patrick Corbin 0-0 5.40 1.80 5.0 7 4 2 0

Betting Odds from BetMGM