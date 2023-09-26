Phillies

Phillies vs. Pirates: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) begin the final home series of the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82). The Phillies, winners of five games in a row, can clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason berth on Tuesday with a win and the top NL Wild Card spot with a win and some help.  Pittsburgh comes to South Philadelphia trying to spoil a potential postseason berth party.

Speaking of the 2023 MLB Postseason…

The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +5.0 games including a +2.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host Arizona in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park by virtue of Arizona’s tiebreaker over Chicago.  The Cubs would travel to Milwaukee to play the Brewers.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Pirates probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

Phillies Magic Number to Clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason Berth: 1

The Phillies magic number to clinch the top NL Wild Card spot is two. Here’s how the Phillies can secure both spots:

Clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason Berth

  • Win over Pittsburgh
  • Cubs loss to Atlanta OR Marlins loss to New York OR Diamondbacks loss to Chicago White Sox

Clinch the top NL Wild Card spot in the 2023 MLB Postseason

  • Win over Pittsburgh AND a Cubs loss to Atlanta OR a Brewers win over St. Louis
  • A Phillies loss AND a lot of AND’s
    • Cubs loss to Atlanta AND Marlins loss to New York AND Diamondbacks loss to Chicago White Sox

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

If the 2023 MLB Postseason Began Today

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs
AL Baltimore Orioles Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays Houston Astros

Phillies vs. Pirates: Probable Pitchers

Tuesday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
M. Keller
 13-9 4.25 1.26 188.1 184 204 53 24
A. Nola
 12-9 4.57 1.17 187.0 174 194 45 31

Wednesday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Oviedo
 9-14 4.12 1.36 172.2 154 152 81 17
R. Suarez
 4-6 3.89 1.38 120.1 120 115 46 13

Thursday | 6:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
L. Ortiz
 4-5 4.96 1.73 81.2 95 55 46 12
Z. Wheeler
 13-6 3.64 1.07 188.0 164 207 38 20

Phillies vs. Pirates: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Pirates
Schwarber 45 Home Runs 26 Suwinski
Harper .292 Batting Average .276 Hayes
Castellanos 106 RBI 82 Reynolds

 

Phillies vs. Pirates: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Mets
Wheeler 3.64 ERA 4.12 Oviedo
Walker 15 Wins 13 Keller
Wheeler 207 K 204 Keller

 

Phillies vs. Pirates: Season Series

 
Date Winner Loser
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 PHI 2 @PIT 1
Sat, Jul 29, 2023 @PIT 7 PHI 6
Sun, Jul 30, 2023 @PIT 6 PHI 4 (10)
Date Away Home Time
Tue, Sep 26, 2023 PIT @PHI 6:40pm
Wed, Sep 27, 2023 PIT @PHI 6:40pm
Thu, Sep 28, 2023 PIT @PHI 6:05pm
