Phillies vs. Pirates: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) begin the final home series of the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82). The Phillies, winners of five games in a row, can clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason berth on Tuesday with a win and the top NL Wild Card spot with a win and some help. Pittsburgh comes to South Philadelphia trying to spoil a potential postseason berth party.
The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +5.0 games including a +2.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host Arizona in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park by virtue of Arizona’s tiebreaker over Chicago. The Cubs would travel to Milwaukee to play the Brewers.
The Phillies magic number to clinch the top NL Wild Card spot is two. Here’s how the Phillies can secure both spots: