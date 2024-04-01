Phillies

Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti Aug 30, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) will look to make it two wins in a row on Monday when they welcome the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) to Citizens Bank Park.

The Reds enter the series winning two-of-three from Washington in their Opening Weekend series including a comeback 7-6 win on Easter Sunday. Cincy will send lefty starter Andrew Abbott to the mound. The Phillies will have Brandon Marsh and Bryce Harper back in the lineup on Monday evening. The pair were out for Sunday’s 5-4 win over Atlanta. Cristopher Sanchez will get his first start of the year for the Fightins.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Braves!

Phillies vs. Reds

  • Cincinnati Reds (2-1) at Philadelphia Phillies (0-2)
  • When: Monday, April 1, 2024
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 6:40 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 51-degrees, cool and overcast
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Tom McCarthy
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Cincinnati

Phillies
1 India DH Schwarber DH
2 Steer LF Turner SS
3 Encarnacion-Strand 1B Harper 1B
4 Candelario 3B Realmuto C
5 Espinal 2B Bohm 3B
6 De La Cruz SS Castellanos RF
7 Fairchild CF Stott 2B
8 Maile C Merrifield LF
9 Benson RF Marsh CF
Starting Pitcher Abbott Sanchez

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Andrew Abbott 0-0 7.88 1.875 8.0 14 8 1 1
Cristopher Sanchez 0-1 8.59 2.455 7.1 15 5 3 1

 

NOTE: 2024 Grapefruit League Stats

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5

-165

 +120

O 8

-110

-1.5

+140

 -145

U 8

-110
Topics  
