Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts

Sep 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) celebrates with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies (1-3) will try to bounce back from a horrific extra innings loss to the Cincinnati Reds (3-1) on Tuesday night. Both teams will be battling an additional opponent, Mother Nature. The Phils and Reds will try to get this one in despite the forecast calling for rain showers during the game.

The Phillies will turn to Spencer Turnbull to play stopper, it’s his first start in Phils’ pinstripes. The Phillies will once again roll out a different lineup. Catcher JT Realmuto has been given the night off and Garrett Stubbs will get his first start of the season. The Phils will face Reds’ righty Graham Ashcroft, who will also be making his first start of the 2024 season.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Reds!

Phillies vs. Reds

Cincinnati Reds (3-1) at Philadelphia Phillies (1-3)

When : Tuesday, April 2, 2o24

: Tuesday, April 2, 2o24 Where : Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA

: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA First Pitch : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM Gameday Weather : 47-degrees and raining

: 47-degrees and raining Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy

: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Cincinnati Phillies 1 India DH Schwarber DH 2 Benson CF Turner SS 3 Encarnacion-Strand 1B Harper 1B 4 Candelario 3B Bohm 3B 5 Farley RF Stott 2B 6 De La Cruz SS Castellanos RF 7 Steer LF Marsh LF 8 Martini DH Rojas CF 9 Stephenson C Stubbs CF Starting Pitcher Ashcroft Turnbull

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Graham Ashcroft 0-0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 0 0 Spencer Turnbull 0-0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 0 0

Betting Odds from BetMGM