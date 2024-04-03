Phillies

Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (2-3) erupted for nine runs on Tuesday thanks in part to Bryce Harper‘s three-homer night. The Fightins will look to win two in a row and bring their record back to .500 on Wednesday afternoon in the three-game series finale against the Cincinnati Reds (3-2). First pitch has been pushed back to 4:05 PM due to weather conditions.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Reds!

Phillies vs. Reds

  • Cincinnati Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (2-3)
  • When: Wednesday, April 3, 2o24
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 4:05 PM
  • Gameday Weather: 47-degrees and raining
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy
  • Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Cincinnati

Phillies
1 India DH Schwarber DH
2 Benson CF Turner SS
3 Encarnacion-Strand 1B Harper 1B
4 Candelario 3B Realmuto C
5 Farley RF Stott 2B
6 De La Cruz SS Castellanos RF
7 Steer LF Marsh LF
8 Martini DH Merrifield 3B
9 Stephenson C Rojas CF
Starting Pitcher Montas Wheeler

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Frankie Montas 1-0 0.00 0.67 6.0 4 4 0 0
Zack Wheeler 0-0 0.00 0.83 6.0 5 5 0 0

 

Betting Odds from BetMGM

Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5

-135

 +155

O 7.5

-115

-1.5

+110

 -190

U 7.5

-105
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts

Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 31 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2024
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils’ Bullpen Implodes in Opening Day Loss to Atlanta
Phillies Final: Phils’ Bullpen Implodes in Opening Day Loss to Atlanta
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Lineups, Probable Pitching Matchup, Betting Odds, and More for 2024 Opening Day
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 29 2024
Go to top button