Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II

The Philadelphia Phillies (2-3) erupted for nine runs on Tuesday thanks in part to Bryce Harper‘s three-homer night. The Fightins will look to win two in a row and bring their record back to .500 on Wednesday afternoon in the three-game series finale against the Cincinnati Reds (3-2). First pitch has been pushed back to 4:05 PM due to weather conditions.

Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Reds!

Phillies vs. Reds

Cincinnati Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (2-3)

When : Wednesday, April 3, 2o24

: Wednesday, April 3, 2o24 Where : Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA

: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA First Pitch : 4:05 PM

: 4:05 PM Gameday Weather : 47-degrees and raining

: 47-degrees and raining Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy

: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker

Today’s Lineup

Cincinnati Phillies 1 India DH Schwarber DH 2 Benson CF Turner SS 3 Encarnacion-Strand 1B Harper 1B 4 Candelario 3B Realmuto C 5 Farley RF Stott 2B 6 De La Cruz SS Castellanos RF 7 Steer LF Marsh LF 8 Martini DH Merrifield 3B 9 Stephenson C Rojas CF Starting Pitcher Montas Wheeler

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR Frankie Montas Frankie Montas 1-0 0.00 0.67 6.0 4 4 0 0 Zack Wheeler 0-0 0.00 0.83 6.0 5 5 0 0

Betting Odds from BetMGM