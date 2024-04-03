Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II

The Philadelphia Phillies (2-3) erupted for nine runs on Tuesday thanks in part to Bryce Harper‘s three-homer night. The Fightins will look to win two in a row and bring their record back to .500 on Wednesday afternoon in the three-game series finale against the Cincinnati Reds (3-2). First pitch has been pushed back to 4:05 PM due to weather conditions.
Here’s how to watch, how to listen, lineups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Reds!
Phillies vs. Reds
- Cincinnati Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (2-3)
- When: Wednesday, April 3, 2o24
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, PA
- First Pitch: 4:05 PM
- Gameday Weather: 47-degrees and raining
- Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy
- Broadcast: 94-WIP with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker
Today’s Lineup
|
Cincinnati
|
Phillies
|1
|India DH
|Schwarber DH
|2
|Benson CF
|Turner SS
|3
|Encarnacion-Strand 1B
|Harper 1B
|4
|Candelario 3B
|Realmuto C
|5
|Farley RF
|Stott 2B
|6
|De La Cruz SS
|Castellanos RF
|7
|Steer LF
|Marsh LF
|8
|Martini DH
|Merrifield 3B
|9
|Stephenson C
|Rojas CF
|Starting Pitcher
|Montas
|Wheeler
Today’s Pitching Matchup
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|IP
|H
|K
|BB
|HR
|Frankie Montas
|1-0
|0.00
|0.67
|6.0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Zack Wheeler
|0-0
|0.00
|0.83
|6.0
|5
|5
|0
|0
Betting Odds from BetMGM
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5
-135
|+155
|
O 7.5
-115
|
-1.5
+110
|-190
|
U 7.5
-105