Report: 76ers Extend Daryl Morey’s Contract Through 2027-28 Season

Matt Gregan
The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a contract extension with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey through the 2027-28 season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, which the team later confirmed.

Under Morey’s tenure, the Sixers have consistently been one of the top teams in the league. They possess a .653 winning percentage since Morey was hired into this role before the 2020-21 season.

Morey, in the team’s press release, expressed both gratitude to the Sixers’ management as well as his continued commitment to bringing a championship to Philadelphia.

“I want to express my appreciation to Josh Harris and David Blitzer for their unwavering support and confidence. Together, we are committed to bringing a championship to Philadelphia,” Morey said. “I love this franchise and the relationship my family and I have built with our fans and this city. There’s no place I’d rather continue this journey than here.”

Morey’s tenure in Philadelphia has been filled with significant moves. He executed a blockbuster trade at the trade deadline in the 2021-22 season that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. When things did not work out as expected in the ensuing years, he successfully shipped Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package including four players and four draft picks.

Perhaps the biggest move the Sixers made under Morey was drafting Tyrese Maxey in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Maxey has developed into one of the top young players in the league. In 22 games this season, the 23-year old is averaging 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. After trading away Harden, the Sixers are now well positioned to build around the duo of Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Extending Morey also brings some much needed continuity to the Sixers organization. Morey’s contract now lines up with first-year head coach Nick Nurse to end after the 2027-28 season.

Morey’s Sixers tenure up to this point can be considered mostly successful. However, while the Sixers have made the playoffs in each of Morey’s three seasons in Philadelphia, they have yet to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Will Morey, who has a history of aggressive moves, be able to make another move that will put the Sixers over the top? The answer to that question will ultimately determine how his tenure in Philadelphia will be judged.

