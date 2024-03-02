Report: 76ers to Sign Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to Two-Way Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way NBA deal out of first-place Delaware Blue Coats affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin, who played for Nick Nurse in Toronto, has averaged 21.4 points and 7 assists in last 12 G League games.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024
The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way NBA deal out of first-place Delaware Blue Coats affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin, who played for Nick Nurse in Toronto, has averaged 21.4 points and 7 assists in last 12 G League games.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024
Nick Nurse from his time in Toronto last season. Dowtin played in 25 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 assists in 10.4 minutes per contest. The Raptors then waived him before the start of the 2023-24 season.
The 26-year-old guard then spent this season playing for the Delaware Blue Coats down in the G League. In 16 games, he averaged 18.1 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range. He is a capable point guard who takes care of the basketball, committing just 1.4 turnovers per game for the Blue Coats this season.
The Sixers waived Kenneth Lofton Jr. on Friday night, and it took less than a day to fill his roster spot with the Dowtin signing. Along with Dowtin, the Sixers have Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith signed to two-way contracts. Council has been impressive in limited opportunity this season, and he could be in line to receive a standard contract at some point later this season. The Sixers currently have two open roster spots.