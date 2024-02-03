Report: Embiid Diagnosed With ‘Displaced Flap of Meniscus,’ Weighing Treatment Options

The news is only continuing to get worse regarding Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid has been diagnosed with “a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee.”
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning NBA MVP — has been diagnosed with a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee and is weighing rest/rehab or a procedure, according to two sources.
Story at @TheAthletic with @joevardon: https://t.co/Fj99JlJV3v
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2024
Embiid, his doctors and the 76ers are continuing to discuss whether the best course of action is to rest and rehab the injury or to undergo a procedure that would require him to miss extended time. Embiid and the Sixers organization are expected to make a decision on his course of treatment by Monday.
The ideal scenario for Embiid and the Sixers is the injury can be dealt with through a month of rest. However, there are some obvious risks if the team goes down that path. If after a few weeks it becomes clear the rest and rehab path is not adequately healing the injury and that surgery is necessary, Embiid’s return gets pushed back until even later in the season.
If Embiid and the team decide to immediately go the path of getting surgery, he will likely miss significant time. However, at this point in the season there is enough time for Embiid to get the surgery and likely be back in time for the postseason. The Sixers’ playoff seeding would suffer due to any prolonged absence for Embiid. However, surgery is more likely to provide a full path to recovery. Embiid has already been dealing with soreness and swelling in his left knee for much of the season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Regardless of the path Embiid and the Sixers choose to take, his chances at winning consecutive MVP awards are done. The NBA added a new rule requiring players to play at least 65 games to be eligible for any awards. Embiid has already missed 13 games, affording him just four more absences before he misses that 65-game threshold.
The Sixers will be forced to lean on Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris for however long Embiid’s absence lasts. Maxey is coming off being named an All-Star and scoring a career-high 51 points against the Utah Jazz. More information about the length of Embiid’s absence will likely be known by as soon as Monday.