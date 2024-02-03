Sixers

Report: Embiid Diagnosed With ‘Displaced Flap of Meniscus,’ Weighing Treatment Options

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook
Report: Embiid Diagnosed With ‘Displaced Flap of Meniscus,’ Weighing Treatment Options Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The news is only continuing to get worse regarding Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid has been diagnosed with “a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee.”

Charania is also reporting a treatment plan for Embiid remains to be decided. According to the report, “Embiid, his doctors and the 76ers are continuing to discuss whether the best course of action is to rest and rehab the injury or to undergo a procedure that would require him to miss extended time.” Embiid and the Sixers organization are expected to make a decision on his course of treatment by Monday.

The ideal scenario for Embiid and the Sixers is the injury can be dealt with through a month of rest. However, there are some obvious risks if the team goes down that path. If after a few weeks it becomes clear the rest and rehab path is not adequately healing the injury and that surgery is necessary, Embiid’s return gets pushed back until even later in the season.

If Embiid and the team decide to immediately go the path of getting surgery, he will likely miss significant time. However, at this point in the season there is enough time for Embiid to get the surgery and likely be back in time for the postseason. The Sixers’ playoff seeding would suffer due to any prolonged absence for Embiid. However, surgery is more likely to provide a full path to recovery. Embiid has already been dealing with soreness and swelling in his left knee for much of the season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Regardless of the path Embiid and the Sixers choose to take, his chances at winning consecutive MVP awards are done. The NBA added a new rule requiring players to play at least 65 games to be eligible for any awards. Embiid has already missed 13 games, affording him just four more absences before he misses that 65-game threshold.

The Sixers will be forced to lean on Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris for however long Embiid’s absence lasts. Maxey is coming off being named an All-Star and scoring a career-high 51 points against the Utah Jazz. More information about the length of Embiid’s absence will likely be known by as soon as Monday.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Twitter Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
Fan Reactions: Sixers Tyrese Maxey Drops 51 points in win over Jazz

Fan Reactions: Sixers Tyrese Maxey Drops 51 points in win over Jazz

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 1 2024
Sixers
Report: Joel Embiid Suffers Meniscus Injury, Treatment Plan Yet to Be Finalized
Report: Joel Embiid Suffers Meniscus Injury, Treatment Plan Yet to Be Finalized
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 1 2024
Sixers
76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve
76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 1 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Fall to Warriors, Concerns About Embiid’s Health Loom Large
Instant Observations: 76ers Fall to Warriors, Concerns About Embiid’s Health Loom Large
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jan 31 2024
Sixers
76ers Should Jump on Opportunity to Sign Kyle Lowry if He Gets Bought Out
76ers Should Jump on Opportunity to Sign Kyle Lowry if He Gets Bought Out
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jan 26 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Play With No Effort in Blowout Loss to Pacers
Instant Observations: 76ers Play With No Effort in Blowout Loss to Pacers
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jan 25 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: Embiid Sets New Franchise Record with 70 Points in 76ers’ Win Over Spurs
Instant Observations: Embiid Sets New Franchise Record with 70 Points in 76ers’ Win Over Spurs
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jan 22 2024
Go to top button