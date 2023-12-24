Report: Zack Wheeler Contract Extension a Priority for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to offer a pitcher another major contract during the offseason. Like Aaron Nola, this one also has some cache with the ball club. The club is “prioritizing” a contract extension with righty Zack Wheeler, reports MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. “Wheels” —the one everyone loves, not the other one— is entering the final year of a 5-year/$118MM contract.
Wheeler, who will turn 34-years-old during the 2024 MLB season, came to the Phillies prior to the 2020 MLB season and has been nothing short of spectacular. In his four seasons with the Phillies, Wheeler has compiled a 43-25 record with a 3.06 ERA, 675 K, and a 1.05 WHIP in 629.1 innings. Wheeler’s 43 wins entering 2024 is one short of his five year, 44 win total with the New York Mets. His Phillies performance is even more remarkable considering his stats have been skewed by the COVID shortened 2020 MLB regular season.
A contract extension with Wheeler at this point makes a ton of sense. The Phillies window for winning is open for the foreseeable future. Signing Wheeler to a two-to-four year extension will build a bridge to Phils’ crop of young pitchers such as the injured Andrew Painter and Mick Abel.