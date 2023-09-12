College Football

Rutgers Football News: Rutgers K Jai Patel Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) slaps hands with head coach Greg Schiano after a field goal during the first half against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

 

Rutgers’ sophomore kicker Jai Patel has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced.  Patel becomes the first Scarlet Knight player to win the award since P Adam Korsak was bestowed the honor in November ‘21. Patel went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a long of 51-yards, in Rutgers 36-7 win over Temple.

Patel’s 51-yarder was the 7th longest field goal in Rutgers history.  The Monmouth Junction, NJ native also went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts in the win.  Originally a walk-0n at Rutgers, Patel was honored as one of the Top 100 players in the state of New Jersey in 2021.  This is Patel’s first honor as a memeber of the Scarlet Knights.

Jai Patel Career Stats

 
Kicking Punting
Year School Conf Class Pos G XPM XPA XP% FGM FGA FG% Pts Punts Yds Avg
2023 Rutgers Big Ten SO K 2 6 6 100.0 4 5 80.0 18 0 0
Career Rutgers 6 6 100.0 4 5 80.0 18 0 0

Patel and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights look to improve to 3-0 on Saturday when they host former Big East-rival Virginia Tech in the final out of conference game of the season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM/EDT from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ.

Topics  
College Football Rutgers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Rutgers Football Schedule: Rutgers vs. Michigan Start Time and TV Clearance Announced

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  4h
College Football
Temple Football Schedule: Game Time Announced for Temple vs. Miami Game
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  4h
College Football
Temple Postgame Report: Owls Blown Out by Rutgers
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Rutgers Postgame Report: Scarlet Knights Blowout Temple in Piscataway
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Villanova QB Connor Watkins Air attack takes down Colgate in Home Opener
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 7 2023