Rutgers Football News: Rutgers K Jai Patel Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Rutgers’ sophomore kicker Jai Patel has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced. Patel becomes the first Scarlet Knight player to win the award since P Adam Korsak was bestowed the honor in November ‘21. Patel went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a long of 51-yards, in Rutgers 36-7 win over Temple.
Yessssssss Jai Patel!!!!! LFGGGGG from 51! #OneOnOneKicking @JaiPatel44 pic.twitter.com/ATglk2BmmY
— One On One Kicking Northeast (@OneOnOneNJNYPA) September 10, 2023
Patel’s 51-yarder was the 7th longest field goal in Rutgers history. The Monmouth Junction, NJ native also went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts in the win. Originally a walk-0n at Rutgers, Patel was honored as one of the Top 100 players in the state of New Jersey in 2021. This is Patel’s first honor as a memeber of the Scarlet Knights.
Patel and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights look to improve to 3-0 on Saturday when they host former Big East-rival Virginia Tech in the final out of conference game of the season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM/EDT from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ.