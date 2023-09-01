College Football

Rutgers vs. Northwestern: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights kickoff year ten in the Big Ten with a rare Sunday afternoon kickoff against Big Ten West opponent Northwestern.  A historic first, Rutgers-Northwestern will be the first Big Ten game broadcast under the conference’s new media rights deal with CBS.  Kickoff is set for noon from Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights enter 2023 looking to improve on a 4-8 record in 2022.  Unlike years past, head coach Greg Schiano named Jr. Gavin Wimsatt starting quarterback before the starting of training camp.  A former four-star recruit out of Kentucky, Wimsatt has had the luxury of working with new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca in furthering his development at the quarterback position rather than “competing” for a starting spot. The belief in Piscataway is this, combined with the return of a running back So. Sam Brown, will allow the Scarlet Knights to have more offensive consistency in 2023.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights are returning a defensive unit that has potential to be one of the greatest in school history despite the increased level of competition in the Big Ten. Led by Jr. DE Aaron Lewis and Jr. LB Tyreem Powell –both of whom were named to the Butkus and Bednarik watchlist, respectively– Rutgers will be returning players with starting experience at every position on the field.  Additionally, the Scarlet Knights will have the services of Sr. LB/Edge Mohamed Toure and So. LB Moses Walker, both of whom missed 2022 with injuries.  In short, Rutgers has an experience defense that should be able to smother opponents.

Moving on to Northwestern, the Wildcats head into the opener after a tumultuous summer that saw the departure of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald due to hazing allegations. The Wildcats were a woeful 1-11 in 2022 thanks in part to an offense that was turnover prone. Offensively, the Wildcats will turn the ball over to quarterback Ben Bryant who transferred to Evanston from Cincinnati in the off-season. Bryant will have to play behind an offensive line that is looking to replace Peter Skoronski, who departed for the NFL.  Northwestern will have some offensive weapons, but there’s nothing that stands out.

It’s a lot of the same story for Northwestern on the defensive side of the football.  The Wildcats are returning a handful of veterans, including linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller.  But again, there’s not much that “flashes” defensively when it comes to Northwestern.  The Wildcats will have to hope for a better play from their defensive line if they want to improve upon 2022’s record.

Big Ten standings aside, the 2023 opener is a pivotal game for Rutgers and Northwestern.  A win could set both teams up for a successful month of September, which in turn could propel them towards a run at a bowl game in 2023.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

  • 🏈 Northwestern Wildcats vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 12:00 PM/EDT
  • 🏟   Where: Piscataway, NJ | SHI Stadium
  • 📺 Telecast: CBS
  • 📻 Broadcast: Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5-FM, SiriusXM 84, and the Audacy App
  • 📊 Team Records: Northwestern (0-0) | Rutgers (0-0)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: Northwestern (+200) | Rutgers (-200)

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Bet Northwestern Rutgers Play
Moneyline +200 -200 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 39.5 Points (-110) Under 39.5 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Team Stats

Northwestern  Rutgers
13.8 PTS/GM 17.4
210.3 Pass Yds/GM 153.9
125.1 Rush Yds/GM 127.8
28.3 Opp Pts/GM 29.2
183.4 Opp Pass Yds/GM 206.8
191.3 Opp Rush Yds/GM 142.8

 

Rutgers vs. Northwestern: Players to Watch

Offense

  • Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt (Jr): 8 G, 65-for-145, 757 Yds, 5.2 Y/A, 5 TD, 7 INT, 90.4 QBR, (2022). Named starter prior to training camp, former four-star prospect from Owensboro, KY.
  • Northwestern QB Ben Bryant (SR/Grad): 11 G, 213-for-348, 2,731 Yds, 7.8 Y/A, 21 TD, 7 INT, 143.0 QBR (2022 with University of Cincinnati). Transfer from the University of Cincinnati. Two-year starter over the past-two seasons (Eastern Michigan-2021, Cincinnati-2022).

Defense

  • Rutgers DE Aaron Lewis (Jr): 11 G, 55 TOT, 8.0 TFL, 1.5 Sacks (2022). Named to the Resse’s Senior Bowl and Bednarik watchlists.
  • Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher (Sr): 11 G, 100 TOT, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR (2022)

Bet on Rutgers (-200)

Rutgers vs. Northwestern: Last Ten Five Head-to-Head

  • Rutgers leads the all-time series three games to two.
  • Northwestern has won two consecutive matchups dating back to 2018.
  • Rutgers has not defeated Northwestern since joining the Big Ten (0-2) in 2014.
Date Location Northwestern Rutgers
10/16/21 Evanston, IL 21 7
10/20/18 Piscataway, NJ 18 15
9/21/91 Piscataway, NJ 18 22
9/23/89 Evanston, IL 27 38
11/27/1919 Newark, NJ 0 28
Topics  
College Football Rutgers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Temple vs. Akron: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 29 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. West Virginia: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 30 2023
College Football
2023 Temple Owls Football: Latest Temple Football Odds Heading into the 2023 Season
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 22 2023
College Football
Rutgers Football Schedule: Breaking Down the Most Important Games in 2023
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 22 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Top In-State Prospect Messiah Mickens Commits to Penn State’s 2026 Class
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 20 2023
College Football
Big Ten Expansion: Oregon and Washington Set to Join the Big Ten in 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 4 2023
College Football
Temple Football Schedule: TU Reportedly Schedules Home and Home Against Utah State
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 20 2023