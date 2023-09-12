Temple Football Schedule: Game Time Announced for Temple vs. Miami Game

The start time for the highly anticipated Temple Owls (1-1) matchup against former Big East opponents the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) has been announced, Temple University said in a statement. The former conference foes will meet at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23 from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic.
The Temple vs. Miami game will mark the third game of the season Owls’ football will be available on the main ESPN family of networks. Other games include Thursday, September 28 at Tulsa on ESPN and Friday, October 20 at home against SMU on ESPN2. The Temple vs. Rutgers game was carried on the Big Ten Network, all other Temple games have been relegated to the ESPN+ platform.
Both Temple and Miami should be coming into the game with wins, the Owls host FCS foe Norfolk State and the Hurricanes host FCS foe Bethune-Cookman this week. Miami has defeated Miami of Ohio, 38-3, and Texas A&M, 48-33, earning the ‘Canes a spot in the Top 25. Temple has started the season on a slow note, the Owls eked out a win over Akron, 24-21, and allowed 23 4th quarter points in a 36-7 shellacking by Rutgers.