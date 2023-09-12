College Football

Temple Football Schedule: Game Time Announced for Temple vs. Miami Game

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

 

The start time for the highly anticipated Temple Owls (1-1) matchup against former Big East opponents the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) has been announced, Temple University said in a statement.  The former conference foes will meet at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23 from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.  The game will be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic.

The Temple vs. Miami game will mark the third game of the season Owls’ football will be available on the main ESPN family of networks.  Other games include Thursday, September 28 at Tulsa on ESPN and Friday, October 20 at home against SMU on ESPN2.  The Temple vs. Rutgers game was carried on the Big Ten Network, all other Temple games have been relegated to the ESPN+ platform.

Both Temple and Miami should be coming into the game with wins, the Owls host FCS foe Norfolk State and the Hurricanes host FCS foe Bethune-Cookman this week.  Miami has defeated Miami of Ohio, 38-3, and Texas A&M, 48-33, earning the ‘Canes a spot in the Top 25.  Temple has started the season on a slow note, the Owls eked out a win over Akron, 24-21, and allowed 23 4th quarter points in a 36-7 shellacking by Rutgers.

Topics  
College Football Temple Football Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Rutgers Football Schedule: Rutgers vs. Michigan Start Time and TV Clearance Announced

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  5min
College Football
Temple Postgame Report: Owls Blown Out by Rutgers
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Rutgers Postgame Report: Scarlet Knights Blowout Temple in Piscataway
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Villanova QB Connor Watkins Air attack takes down Colgate in Home Opener
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 7 2023
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023