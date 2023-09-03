College Football

Temple Postgame Report: Owls Slip By The Zips in Season Opener

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback E.J. Warner’s one-yard touchdown pass to running back Edward Saydee with 14:52 remaining in the game proved to be the game winner as Temple scored 17 unanswered points to defeat Akron 24-21 on Saturday.  Warner led the Owls offense with 292-yard through the air and two touchdowns.  Saydee also scored twice, the game winner and another receiving touchdown in the 3rd quarter. 

The game didn’t start the way the Owls faithful would’ve hoped.  Akron quarterback DJ Irons connected with transfer wide receiver Lorenzo Lingard for a 77-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. Temple answered with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Quincy Patterson to tie the game at 7-7.  The Zips proceeded to score 14-unanswered points –a two-yard touchdown run by Tahj Bullock and Myles Walker touchdown reception– and had Temple on the brink.  However, the Owls didn’t pack it in. A 40-yard field goal by Camden Price as time expired closed Akron’s lead to 21-10 at the half and turned the momentum of the game. 

Warner’s two touchdowns to Saydee both came in the second half and completed the Owls’ offensive end of the opening day comeback.  Temple’s defense made one final play to seal the win, Tywan Francis intercepted Irons with 2:31 remaining.  

The Owls return to the gridiron next Saturday when they travel to Piscataway, NJ for a primetime matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Offensive MVP: Temple QB EJ Warner

  • 28-for-49, 292 yds, 2 TDs, 3 carries, 15 yds – Game winning touchdwon pass to Edward Saydee with 14:52 remaining in regulation.

Defensive MVP: Tywan Francis

  • 5 TOT, 1 TFL, 1 INT – Game sealing interception with 2:31 remaining.

Game Notes

  • Saturday’s paid attendance was 12,456
  • Saturday’s win was the first opening game win since 2019 (Bucknell)
  • 19 players made their Temple debut
  • Yvandy Rigby led Temple with 14 TOT including 11 solo tackles
  • Edward Saydee recorded his first career receiving touchdown

Temple vs. Akron | September 2, 2023

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Akron 7 14 0 0 21
Temple 0 10 6 8 24
Topics  
College Football Temple Football
Michael Lipinski

