Trea Turner Injury Update: Trea Turner Expected to Return to the Lineup on Monday against San Diego

May 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) scores a run ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are poised to get more good news on the injury front. According to manager Rob Thomson, former All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is expected to return to the lineup on Monday, June 17 when the Phillies begin a six-game home stand against the San Diego Padres.

Trea Turner will be activated tomorrow, Rob Thomson said. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 16, 2024

Turner has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in the Phils’ 4-3 win over San Francisco on May 3. The injury occurred when Turner scored from second on a passed ball. He has been rehabbing his injury with the Phillies since the injury occurred and recently ramped up his base running drills to 100%, according to team reports.

Turner had been off to a fast start at the time of the injury, slashing .343/.392/.460 with two homers, nine RBI, and an .852 OPS. The Phillies will need to make a corresponding move prior to adding Turner back to the active roster. Outfielders David Dahl or Cristian Pache could find themselves the odd man out. Both would are out of options and would need to clear waivers in order to stay with the organization.