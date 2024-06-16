Phillies

Trea Turner Injury Update: Trea Turner Expected to Return to the Lineup on Monday against San Diego

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Trea Turner Injury Update: Trea Turner Expected to Return to the Lineup on Monday against San Diego May 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) scores a run ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies are poised to get more good news on the injury front. According to manager Rob Thomson, former All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is expected to return to the lineup on Monday, June 17 when the Phillies begin a six-game home stand against the San Diego Padres.

Turner has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in the Phils’ 4-3 win over San Francisco on May 3. The injury occurred when Turner scored from second on a passed ball. He has been rehabbing his injury with the Phillies since the injury occurred and recently ramped up his base running drills to 100%, according to team reports.

Turner had been off to a fast start at the time of the injury, slashing .343/.392/.460 with two homers, nine RBI, and an .852 OPS.  The Phillies will need to make a corresponding move prior to adding Turner back to the active roster. Outfielders David Dahl or Cristian Pache could find themselves the odd man out. Both would are out of options and would need to clear waivers in order to stay with the organization.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Injury Updates: Marsh Crushes Rehab Assignment, Headed To Baltimore

Phillies Injury Updates: Marsh Crushes Rehab Assignment, Headed To Baltimore

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 15 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury Updates: The Latest on Marsh, Turner, and Realmuto
Phillies Injury Updates: The Latest on Marsh, Turner, and Realmuto
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 14 2024
Phillies
Phillies News: J.T. Realmuto to Undergo Right Knee Surgery Wednesday
Phillies News: J.T. Realmuto to Undergo Right Knee Surgery Wednesday
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jun 11 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: Fightins Connected to a Trio of Outfielders
Phillies Trade Rumors: Fightins Connected to a Trio of Outfielders
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 10 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade for Millville, NJ Native…Buddy Kennedy
Phillies Trade for Millville, NJ Native…Buddy Kennedy
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 7 2024
Phillies
MLB London Series 2024: Everything You Need to Know for the Mets-Phillies Showdown in London
MLB London Series 2024: Everything You Need to Know for the Mets-Phillies Showdown in London
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 7 2024
Phillies
Victus Sports Unveils Bats for 2024 MLB London Series
Victus Sports Unveils Bats for 2024 MLB London Series
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 6 2024
Go to top button