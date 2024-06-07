Victus Sports Unveils Bats for 2024 MLB London Series

The Philadelphia Phillies will be stylin’ and profilin’ when they head to the plate for the 2024 MLB London Series in London, England.

The Phillies have once again partnered with local bat maker Victus Sports to create a set of unique lumber for the club’s trans-Atlantic showdown with the hated New York Mets. Multiple players including Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marsh will be using bats decked out in British livery including the Union Jack, Big Ben, a London phone booth, and the London Underground logo. Of course, the Phillie Phanatic is represented too. The greatest mascot in sports will adorn Harper’s bat where the green guy will trade his Phillies’ cap for a King’s Guard hat.

This isn’t the first time the Phillies have teamed up with Victus to create some awesome twigs.

Famously, the Phillies busted out a set of Victus made bats during the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA. The highlight of that game was Bryson Stott’s No. 2 pencil bat that looked like a classic No. 2 pencil (duh). Other bats that drew the attention of fans during the Classic were Harper’s Phanatic bat and Washington Nationals’ Joey Meneses’ crayon bat. In fact, the King of Prussia based bat maker has a complete line of limited-edition bats that have been used at the MLB level.

Look: Victus Sports Unveils Philadelphia Phillies’ Bats for MLB London Series 2024