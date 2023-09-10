College Football

Villanova QB Connor Watkins Air attack takes down Colgate in Home Opener

David Malandra Jr
Twitter

Radnor PA: There is a certain feel when you open your home Schedule for the season & that is what we had on Saturday Night as Villanova Wildcats took on Colgate Raiders

The Wildcats came into the game off a blowout win over Lehigh while Colgate made their trip to the Main Line after being shut out by Syracuse.

Villanova takes the field for the first time at Home in 2023

How the game went:

The Wildcats took their first drive of the game down the field for a Touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in 1st quarter, Following the kickoff, the Officials would signal both teams to the Locker Room as impending Rain and lighting came in the Area & the entire Stadium had to be emptied out.

 

After the 1 Hour and 18 delay, the game would resume and Villanova would keep the pressure on the Raiders. The Play of the game was Connor Watkins’s multiple play fakes and connects to Rayjuon Pringle for 67 Yard Touchdown For a 28-10 lead.

The Wildcats Villanova would lead 28-10 at halftime.

The Wildcats began the 2nd half with a Touchdown for a 35-10 lead & Colgate had that look that they just did not know what hit them. Colgate would attempt to try to get back in the game but the pass rush by the Wildcats was not stopping.

The Wildcats would ice the game with a touchdown from Barlee from 28 yards out, This was one of those games that you ask yourself what type of team you have especially dealing the not 1 but 2 weather delays. The Wildcats would win this game with no issues 42-19.

Postgame:

Villanova Coach Mark Ferrante:

QB Connor Watkins:

What is next:

With the win, the Wildcats are now 2-0 on the season and now will prepare for a battle with UCF on Saturday in Orlando.

Topics  
College Football
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Football

College Football

Temple Postgame Report: Owls Blown Out by Rutgers

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
College Football
Rutgers Postgame Report: Scarlet Knights Blowout Temple in Piscataway
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  10h
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  17h
College Football
Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 7 2023
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  23h
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Betting Odds: Scarlet Knights Open as Big Favorites Over the Owls
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 4 2023
College Football
Rutgers Postgame Report: Rutgers Dominates Northwestern in Season Opening Victory.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 3 2023