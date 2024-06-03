Phillies

Rhys Hoskins Gets Huge Reaction in First game back at Citizens Bank Park

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia: There is a certain buzz when a player makes his return to the city where he got his career started.

That is what we saw on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park as Rhys Hoskins played his first game back in Philadelphia after signing with the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason.

The reaction he got during pregame introductions:

And the second inning was Rhys Hoskins’ first at bat and this was the reaction:

Phillies Writer: David Malandra Jr
